Buffalo Bills' Top Offseason Target Declared, Per NFL Commentator

With all of the uncertainty surrounding the Buffalo Bills’ offseason, one thing is for sure—well, according to one NFL commentator.

Bills pregame and postgame host Nate Geary has planted his flag and declared who the Bills should pursue to help bolster their wide receiver room. Well, if the player becomes available, that is.

Geary posted on his X account on Tuesday that the name burning a hole in his brain is Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who is still under contract by the Colts. With that said, The Athletic’s James Boyd mentioned Pittman Jr. as a potential cut candidate in a recent article.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) warms up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

There’s interest

“The veteran wideout, who turns 29 in October, has a $29 million cap hit in 2026,” wrote Boyd. “There is no way Indianapolis will pay him that salary, especially after Alec Pierce supplanted him as the team’s No. 1 receiver. Pittman could either restructure his contract to reduce his salary and remain with the Colts, or they could release him.”

Those words struck Geary’s fancy, who posted, “He’s my number one target [in my opinion]. He fits the Bills perfectly. Boundary guy who can bump inside. Still young. Flashes on dominance.”

The host of WGR 550’s Overtime Show was on point with his analysis, particularly when referencing Pittman Jr.’s early-career marks. The former six-year veteran totaled 3,159 yards receiving from 2021 to 2023, but has fallen off in recent seasons. Pittman Jr. recorded just 1,592 yards receiving combined over the past two years. He did find the end zone seven times during the 2025 campaign, displaying the flashes of dominance Geary was referring to.

Additionally. regarding his versatility, Pittman Jr. lined up outside 66% of the time and in the slot 30.6% of the time during the '25 campaign, according to Pro Football Focus.

Another option

The Bills could also elect to trade for Pittman Jr., given the Colts would be willing to eat some of his sizable cap hits the next two seasons. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently wrote an article presenting various trade possibilities for various teams, and one included Pittman Jr. The deal was sending Pittman Jr. and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for WR Xavier Legette and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Substitute Keon Coleman in for Legette, and you have yourself a deal.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

With that said, it would likely take more than that for the Bills if they expect the Colts to eat some of the money remaining on Pittman’s contract, which in and of itself may be unlikely. Even if the Bills had to throw in an extra 2027 fifth-round pick or something similar to sweeten the deal, it might be worth it.

The Bills are thirsting for improvement on the outside for quarterback Josh Allen to continue to work his MVP-level magic under center. Pittman Jr. could help wet Buffalo’s whistle.