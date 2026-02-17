Bills A.J. Brown Trade Prediction Would Be a Massive Steal

This past season could have gone so much better for the Buffalo Bills if they had upgraded one position.

Buffalo had all the pieces to make a run at the championship, except for a legit No. 1 wide receiver. While the absence of such a player didn't prevent them from making the playoffs, it proved to be their downfall in the overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round.

MORE: Buffalo Bills Acquire WR1 in Blockbuster Trade Proposed by NFL Insider

That's why general manager Brandon Beane has to explore every option this offseason as he looks to fix the team's biggest weakness. While the draft has been floated as their best bet for finding a game-changer, Buffalo could also trade for a veteran.

One potential option on the trading block is A.J. Brown, who has been rumored to be unhappy with the Philadelphia Eagles. Trade speculation has been following Brown since last season, and the Bills are a logical fit. The question is how much it would cost to bring him to Buffalo.

What would it cost the Buffalo Bills to land A.J. Brown via trade?

Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

According to Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports, it might not be as expensive as it seems. In his recent trade predictions for Brown, he says the Bills could acquire Brown for the 60th overall pick in the draft. He believes such a move would maximize their Super Bowl window as they enter Josh Allen's prime.

"The organization missed a golden opportunity last season to roll through the AFC playoffs -- that did not feature Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow -- and get to that elusive Super Bowl. Instead, they saw themselves bounced in the divisional round by Denver, in part, because they lost ground to the Patriots and lost the AFC East title," Sullivan wrote.

MORE: More Proof Bills Have NFL's Best Quarterback in Josh Allen

"Some of the reasons for that step back in 2025 were due to Josh Allen not having enough to work with at the receiver position. The former MVP quarterback needs a true No. 1 wideout to help push them over the top, and Brown may have just enough left in the tank to be that for them. Considering the Bills are trying to maximize this window they have with Allen in his prime, they should be willing to pay up for Brown."

If Buffalo can find a way to fit Brown's salary under the cap, they have to pull off this move. There's no guarantee they can find anyone with Brown's talent at No. 26, let alone pick 60. Using that selection, Brown would also free them up to look for the best player in Round 1, without feeling the pressure to reach for a wide receiver.