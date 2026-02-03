Buffalo Bills announce massive change to game-day broadcast, daily radio program

A substantial shift.

The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that they will soon assume control of production and distribution of the team’s game-day radio broadcast and fan-favorite radio program One Bills Live, ending its longstanding partnership with current flagship station WGR 550-AM.

While One Bills Live will continue to be televised on MSG Western New York, it will stream exclusively on BuffaloBills.com and The Bills App moving forward, per the team. The change will impact One Bills Live beginning on Monday, Feb. 9, while the game-day radio broadcast is expected to be altered before the start of the ’26 preseason, when the team finds an affiliate network to broadcast preseason, regular season and postseason contests.

RELATED: Joe Brady claps back at Bills' critics who say he can't become demanding head coach

A fan cheers loudly holding up her Bills necklace when Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III was introduced during team introductions before first half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Team statement

“The delivery of media content has changed dramatically over the years,” read a statement from President of Business Operations Pete Guelli. “We believe the model of in-house production, distribution, and sales will better position the organization to provide access to our fans as well as allow us to further engage with the local business community.”

The Bills have partnered with WGR-AM 550 in Buffalo and 950-AM The Fan in Rochester for the past 14 years and previously extended their relationship on a multi-year basis in September of 2021.

“As the home for all Buffalo sports fans, WGR is the right place for Bills and Sabres game broadcasts and team content,” said Mark Preisler, Executive Vice President, Pegula Sports & Entertainment, which oversaw the teams’ media rights at the time of the previous arrangement. “We’re pleased to continue our relationship with Audacy and connect to our fans through Western New York’s sports leader.”

MORE: Buffalo Bills can create over $39M in salary cap space with four smart moves

The future of our radio programming is changing.



Here’s everything you need to know: https://t.co/SR5lkmu45d pic.twitter.com/sYWBL1tP0t — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 3, 2026

Further details

The team’s announcement on Tuesday added that One Bills Live hosts Chris Brown and Steve Tasker will remain in their current roles, while the Bills will now move forward with Good Karma Brands to strategize a new path forward for their content distribution. The hope is that in-house distribution will permit further expansion of the Bills’ network of station affiliates across New York State, Southern Ontario and other regions throughout the country.

According to The Buffalo News, WGR has not been ruled out as a local affiliate moving forward, but the station informed employees of the news at a Tuesday sales meeting, during which a plan to deal with the expected loss of the Bills partnership was discussed. Per the report, the plan includes increased daily Bills coverageas a result ofthe loss of One Bills Live from its daily programming, while pregame and postgame coverage is expected to remain in place.

Jaclyn and Michael Reale both of Ft. Myers, FL tailgate outside Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. Michael Reale grew up in Rochester. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —