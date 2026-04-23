Examining Bills' Trade Prediction That Sends Polarizing WR Keon Coleman to 49ers

It's no secret that Keon Coleman's future is uncertain with the Buffalo Bills, despite the efforts of Joe Brady and Brandon Beane to project confidence towards the third-year wide receiver.

In his draft day trade predictions, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay projected a Bills and 49ers trade that would send the wideout to the Bay Area.

So, what could a Coleman trade look like involving San Francisco?

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills wide reciever Keon Coleman (0) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Why 49ers would be interested

It appears as though Brandon Aiyuk has played his last down in the red and gold, as Kyle Shanahan transitions to a new era of his offense.

Currently, free agent acquisitions Mike Evans and Christian Kirk lead the way, along with Coleman's 2024 draftmate Ricky Pearsall. However, Evans just turned 32, Kirk is on a one year deal, and Pearsall has played just 20 games over two seasons.

Coleman's ceiling would immediately boost him ahead of Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing, battling with veteran Demarcus Robinson for the team's WR4 spot.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) receives a pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Mock Trade

Kay projects San Francisco giving up one of their fourth round picks, which could be 127, 133, 138 or 139.

Trading for a player on a rookie contract wouldn't be too concerning regarding cap space implications, but the 49ers rank ninth with over $30 million available for good measure.

Potential Prospects — Defense

Most draft projections have plenty of viable talent available in the fourth round.

If the Bills want to add a versatile DB, South Carolina's Jalon Kilgore or Oregon's Jadon Canady could be options for the Bills. Want more of a traditional boundary corner? Washington's Ephesians Prysock and Tacario Davis are both 6-foot-4 and should be fourth round picks.

Auburn's Keyron Crawford has garnered national attention for his explosiveness around the edge, while TCU's Kaleb Elarms-Orr or Alabama's Justin Jefferson would add athleticism to the second level of Buffalo's defense.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) reacts after a defensive play against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Potential Prospects — Offense

If Beane is inclined to replace Coleman with a different receiver, there are plenty of intriguing darts he could throw on Day 3.

Missouri's Kevin Coleman has received Khalil Shakir comparisons, while De'Zhaun Stribling from Ole Miss is a versatile receiver with reliable hands. If the Bills want to replace Coleman's size, the 6-foot-4 Ja'Kobi Lane from USC or 6-foot-5 Jeff Caldwell from Cincinnati could be in play.

Notre Dame guard Billy Schrauth would project much higher than a fourth round pick if it wasn't for a knee injury that ended his 2025 season. Miami tackle Markel Bell allowed zero sacks last season, while Texas A&M tackle Trey Zuhn could slide into the interior, giving offensive line coach Pat Meyer another versatile lineman to work with.

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) runs the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images