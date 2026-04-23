Examining Bills' Trade Prediction That Sends Polarizing WR Keon Coleman to 49ers
In this story:
It's no secret that Keon Coleman's future is uncertain with the Buffalo Bills, despite the efforts of Joe Brady and Brandon Beane to project confidence towards the third-year wide receiver.
In his draft day trade predictions, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay projected a Bills and 49ers trade that would send the wideout to the Bay Area.
So, what could a Coleman trade look like involving San Francisco?
Why 49ers would be interested
It appears as though Brandon Aiyuk has played his last down in the red and gold, as Kyle Shanahan transitions to a new era of his offense.
Currently, free agent acquisitions Mike Evans and Christian Kirk lead the way, along with Coleman's 2024 draftmate Ricky Pearsall. However, Evans just turned 32, Kirk is on a one year deal, and Pearsall has played just 20 games over two seasons.
Coleman's ceiling would immediately boost him ahead of Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing, battling with veteran Demarcus Robinson for the team's WR4 spot.
Mock Trade
Kay projects San Francisco giving up one of their fourth round picks, which could be 127, 133, 138 or 139.
Trading for a player on a rookie contract wouldn't be too concerning regarding cap space implications, but the 49ers rank ninth with over $30 million available for good measure.
Potential Prospects — Defense
Most draft projections have plenty of viable talent available in the fourth round.
If the Bills want to add a versatile DB, South Carolina's Jalon Kilgore or Oregon's Jadon Canady could be options for the Bills. Want more of a traditional boundary corner? Washington's Ephesians Prysock and Tacario Davis are both 6-foot-4 and should be fourth round picks.
Auburn's Keyron Crawford has garnered national attention for his explosiveness around the edge, while TCU's Kaleb Elarms-Orr or Alabama's Justin Jefferson would add athleticism to the second level of Buffalo's defense.
Potential Prospects — Offense
If Beane is inclined to replace Coleman with a different receiver, there are plenty of intriguing darts he could throw on Day 3.
Missouri's Kevin Coleman has received Khalil Shakir comparisons, while De'Zhaun Stribling from Ole Miss is a versatile receiver with reliable hands. If the Bills want to replace Coleman's size, the 6-foot-4 Ja'Kobi Lane from USC or 6-foot-5 Jeff Caldwell from Cincinnati could be in play.
Notre Dame guard Billy Schrauth would project much higher than a fourth round pick if it wasn't for a knee injury that ended his 2025 season. Miami tackle Markel Bell allowed zero sacks last season, while Texas A&M tackle Trey Zuhn could slide into the interior, giving offensive line coach Pat Meyer another versatile lineman to work with.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tballFollow whatthef00tball