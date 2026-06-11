D.J. Moore Primed to Answer All Questions Regarding Josh Allen’s Supporting Cast

The Buffalo Bills’ five-year reign as AFC East champions ended in 2025 as they settled for second place behind the Super Bowl bound New England Patriots. The biggest issue was a defensive unit that slipped to 28th vs. the run.

One year after quarterback Josh Allen was the league’s Most Valuable Player and committed a total of eight turnovers in 20 contests, he gave up the football 17 times in 19 outings—four of those miscues in Buffalo’s 33-30 overtime playoff loss at Denver.

Bills' passing attack has sorely missed Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs | Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another issue for the Bills in recent seasons has been the lack of a reliable big-play target for Allen. He had quite the performer in wideout Stefon Diggs. In his four seasons in Orchard Park before being dealt to Houston in 2024, he amassed a total of 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns.

He added 47 catches for 600 yards and two TDs in nine postseason contests. Diggs led the NFL in receptions in receiving yards in 2020, was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons with the club, and earned First Team All-Pro honors in 2020 as well.

Back in mid-March, Buffalo Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane obtained wide receiver D.J. Moore from the defending NFC North champions. Dan Graziano of ESPN asks if the eight-year veteran is the right man for the right job when it comes to elevating Allen and new head coach Joe Brady’s attack?

Have Bills finally found a successor to Stefon Diggs?

Khalil Shakir | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

“Two years after trading away Stefon Diggs, the Bills are still looking for a true No. 1 wideout. Trading a second-round pick to the Bears in March for Moore, an eight-year veteran with three 90-catch seasons and four 1,000-yard seasons on his résumé, is a move the Bills hope addresses that issue…Moore will have plenty of opportunity to make a major impact in this offense as the (delayed) Diggs replacement.”

Khalil Shakir has led the Bills in receptions and receiving yards each of the past two seasons, but his numbers are underwhelming. The 2022 fifth-round pick owns a 75.9 catch percentage, but he’s combined for only 148 grabs for 1,540 yards and eight touchdowns—averaging a mere 10.4 yards per reception. Meanwhile, wideout Keon Coleman’s two-year struggles have been well-documented.

New Bills’ WR D.J. Moore is a very dependable performer

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Meanwhile, the 24th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft has been very reliable and productive. Moore has missed only two games in eight NFL seasons. He’s amassed a combined 608 catches for 8,213 yards and 41 scores, averaging 13.5 yards per reception, during his career with the Panthers and Bears.

He comes off a season in which he logged career lows in catches (50) and receiving yards (682) but still found the end zone six times. During Chicago’s two-game playoff run, he caught 11 passes for 116 yards, and scored a touchdown vs. both the Packers and Rams, respectively.

The 29-year-old performer appears to be in the right place at the right time for a team looking for its eighth straight playoff appearance, as well as a franchise looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season.