Brandon Beane Offers Familiar Defense of Keon Coleman to Bills Fans

As we enter Keon Coleman’s third season in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills remain committed to seeing his development through.

Despite rumors earlier this offseason that he could be on the trade block, Coleman remains a part of the receiving corps. And general manager Brandon Beane is still trying to convince fans that Coleman can contribute.

He’s not alone as head coach Joe Brady has also defended Coleman, saying he believes his work ethic will allow him to make a leap in year three. Much of this talk sounds like the Bills trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube after owner Terry Pegula threw Coleman under the bus claiming he was selected by the coaching staff, meaning the blame should fall on former coach Sean McDermott.

General manager Brandon Beane, however, claims their faith in Coleman is real, saying he has the ability to be a difference maker.

“It’s not all talk,” Beane told The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia. “I think Keon understands what he can control and what he can’t, and we all mature at different times. It’s not an ability thing with him. I think he’s shown plenty when he’s been dialed in and connected with the quarterback and the play call and everyone, all is one.”

Same story, different day?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Entering the 2025 season, the Bills didn’t have a clear cut WR1. Despite this, they didn’t go after any big names in the NFL draft or in free agency.

Instead, they signed Joshua Palmer to a three-year deal with the expectation that a committee approach led by Coleman could succeed. He was being praised as a potential breakout star, and was heralded as a training camp winner. He then dominated in their Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens with eight receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown.

From there, Coleman faded out. He wound up finding himself a healthy scratch later in the season and finished with 38 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdowns.

Chances of a breakout seem slim in 2026

Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman scores a touchdown during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Even with Beane and Brady’s expressions of faith in Coleman, it’s hard to see him breaking out this season.

While he’s been putting in work with former Buffalo star Stevie Johnson, Coleman is farther down the depth chart this year than he was a year ago thanks to the addition of DJ Moore.

Buffalo is also expected to add more talent in the upcoming draft, which would create even more competition for Coleman, making it tough to fully buy in until he proves it during the regular season.

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