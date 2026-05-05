Our Favorite Buffalo Bills' Rookie May Steal Starter's Reps in 2026

To be clear, this author liked Skyler Bell before liking Skyler Bell was cool.

When the Connecticut wide receiver wowed NFL scouts at his Pro Day, we wrote about how the Buffalo Bills had boots on the ground in Storrs.

Apparently impressed by what they saw, the Bills used the No. 125 overall selection to draft Bell late last month. Although he lasted until Day 3, the 5-foot-11 Bell could wind up providing more value than any of Buffalo's other nine picks.

With statistics suggesting Bell possesses long-term WR1 potential, the versatile pass-catcher is the choice for Bills On SI's favorite 2026 draft pick.

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the touchdown against UAB Blazers cornerback Tariq Watson (24) in the second quarter | David Butler II-Imagn Images

NFL Media analyst Chad Reuter went as far as listing Bell as one of sixteen rookies "who could compete for starter snaps."

"I believe Bell has the frame to play outside and inside. He wins with quickness on the boundary and is effective on all three levels. I’m expecting the Bills to find ways to get him onto the field," said Reuter.

With DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir seemingly entrenched atop the Bills' WR depth chart, Bell will likely find himself competing for WR3 reps with Joshua Palmer and Keon Coleman. He may eventually become the choice to start if Buffalo opens the game in a three-receiver set.

Retired All-Pro wide receiver Steve Smith is another talking head who publicly praised Buffalo's pick, calling Bell "my favorite WR in the draft."

Nov 15, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) runs the ball against the Air Force Falcons in the second half | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Reasons to love the Bell pick

Between his senior season and pre-draft testing, Bell has shown the production and athleticism that should translate to success at the NFL level.

Bell, who ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash, posted a 9.83 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) ranks in the top 1.7 percent of 4,196 WR prospects tested since 1987. He had a 67 percent success rate against man coverage in 2025, and his 65 percent contested catch rate was the second highest amongst wide receivers in this draft class.

In 13 games for UConn last season, he totaled 101 catches for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 7.8 receptions per game were the most of any WR in the draft pool.

UConn WR Skyler Bell is just so sudden with his cuts



Great look at that here early on at @ShrineBowl practice. Simple out route but even after the catch the DB couldn’t even get a hand on him despite having the sideline to help pic.twitter.com/jW08GE886t — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 23, 2026

Prior to making 26 starts for the Huskies, Bell appeared in 25 games for Wisconsin. He redshirted the 2021 season when current Bills' defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was the Badgers' head coach.

As Reuter alluded to, Bell has a versatility that allows him to line up in multiple spots across the formation. While some have suggested the slot may be the best spot for him, Bell has the speed to win on the outside and down the field.

Second-favorite Bills' draft pick



While lt wasn't the most exciting way for the Bills to use the No. 102 overall selection, it was the smart move to make at the time.

Buffalo selected Boston College left tackle Jude Bowry, who brings versatility to an offensive line that lost their swing tackle and starting left guard in free agency.

The 6-foot-5 Bowry possesses a good tool kit, which includes above average footwork, for a lineman that could potentially bounce between tackle and guard depending upon team needs. He was also a team captain for BC.

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper (44) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images