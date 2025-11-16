Bills' reported reasons for benching Keon Coleman vs. Buccaneers
Bills Mafia demanded changes in the offense after last week's dismal loss to the Miami Dolphins and, sure enough, here they come.
After a week of speculation that it would happen, another NFL insider Sunday morning is reporting that Buffalo Bills' receiver Keon Coleman will be an inactive "healthy scratch" and not suit up for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium.
When the Bills unveiled the official inactives list minutes later, Coleman was indeed on it.
Coleman is the team's No. 2 receiver in targets, catches and touchdowns and No. 3 in yards. But despite a touchdown catch in the loss at Miami, his lack of off-field focus and in-game effort has apparently irked the Bills into action.
Writes NFL insider Jordan Schultz: "Sources: WR Keon Coleman will not play today vs Tampa Bay in what was described to me as a coach’s decision (as also said). I’m told it’s not performance-based — Coleman actually had a strong week of practice — but the team wants to see more from him in other areas. Mecole Hardman and Gabe Davis are expected to be up as a result."
With the signing of former Super Bowl hero Mecole Hardman and the elevating of long-time Bills' star Gabe Davis, it felt like the winds of change were blowing in Buffalo. Now it appears they have blown their second-most productive receiver to the bench.
Why is Keon Coleman benched?
But why?
In a year in which the Bills wanted to see the traditional "second-year leap" from Coleman, he has instead frustrated them. He was temporarily benched during a game for reportedly being late for team meetings. After the Dolphins game, quarterback Josh Allen gave a telling pause before answering a question about Coleman's play.
Said Allen when asked if Coleman was doing enough with his opportunities, Allen said ... "He got one today, yeah."
McDermott also addressed Coleman's effort, which several in Bills Mafia called out on social media.
"He knows if I'm not satisfied. It's fair that you're asking about it," McDermott said. "I can promise you it gets addressed when it isn't (satisfactory) or where it needs to be. It's been addressed ... at times it's been good and other times it can improve."
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that Coleman's benching is a direct result of his failure to attend a team meeting on Friday.
