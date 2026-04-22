Sean McDermott Still Talking About this Buffalo Bills Regret

Sean McDermott spent nine seasons as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills and helped turn the franchise around.

In 2017, he took over a team that had not been to the playoffs since 1999. They went 9-7 that season and snapped the drought. While McDermott failed to make it to the playoffs in 2018, he did lead them into the postseason in each of the past seven years.

Unfortunately, he never made it past the AFC Championship Game, which ultimately led to his firing this offseason. The Bills decided to promote offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and McDermott is taking some time off from coaching.

He doesn't plan to be out long, however. McDermott was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show and admitted that he misses coaching and "absolutely" wants to return to the sideline. He and Eisen discussed what McDermott had planned for this season, but then Eisen brought up the way things ended for McDermott and the Bills.

Sean McDermott discusses the biggest regret from the 2025 season

Broncos CB Ja'quan McMillian reaches in on Buffalo Bills WR Brandin Cooks who has the ball and whose knee is on the ground. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eisen referred to a play during their overtime loss to the Denver Broncos during the AFC Divisional Round. Late in overtime, with the score tied at 30, Josh Allen fired a deep ball to wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Initially, it appeared to be a catch, but officials ruled that Ja'Quan McMillian actually had possession, awarding him the interception. That turnover led to the game-winning drive for Denver, ultimately ending the Bills' season and McDermott's tenure in Buffalo.

McDermott, however, isn't upset about his fate. Instead, he regrets that the team and fans were unable to enjoy the victory.

"Well, I think this more than anything, Rich, is I think about it for our team. I think about it for the fans of the Buffalo Bills, Bills Mafia, and all the work that we put into it. But I don't really think specifically a lot about that moment because at the end of the day, that's beyond my control," McDermott said.

The former head coach believes it was a catch by Cooks and says that his team would have won, had Cooks been awarded the ball. It's hard to argue against that, since Buffalo would have had the ball at the Denver 20.

"We would have won the football game. I do believe that." McDermott said. He was then asked by Eisen what would have happened had they made it to the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, and McDermott said he was "fully confident" that his team would have gotten that win as well.

Sean McDermott's place in Buffalo Bills history

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on the sidelines against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

McDermott expressed genuine gratitude for his nine-year stint with the Bills, saying not every coach gets to enjoy that type of tenure.

As for his place in franchise history, McDermott goes down as one of the best. He's second all-time in wins, with 98, trailing only the great Marv Levy. He's tied with Levy for the most postseason appearances, and second in playoff wins as well, with eight.

While he was never able to get to the Super Bowl, McDermott will always be one of the best to ever coach in Buffalo.

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