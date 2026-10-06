Jim Leonhard Indirectly Calls Out Dee Alford for Bills' Crowd Noise Comment

Sorry, Dee Alford. Jim Leonhard isn't buying it.

Following the Buffalo Bills' three-point home loss to the New England Patriots, Alford mentioned the crowd noise factor while addressing reporters in a locker room media scrum.

"Sometimes, the game can be loud and super loud to the point where we not able to get the play that fast [when] we need it," said Alford, suggesting the home crowd presents a challenge when it's roaring.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) during the second half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whether or not noise was a factor, the Bills allowed struggling quarterback Drake Maye to pass for 269 yards and three touchdowns in the October 4 matinee. The Bills' secondary was beaten by a no-name Patriots' receiving corps in multiple key spots throughout the 29-26 loss.

"We got to hurry and line up, and sometime we don't be able to get the play. But that's not an excuse. That's just something we got to continue to grow and get better with as a secondary as far as communication," said Alford.

Unfortunately, Alford wasn't the only Bills' defensive back who made questionable postgame comments after the Week 4 setback. Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson couldn't stop himself from trash talking the victors.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard reacts

Leonhard, who played 10 seasons in the NFL after going undrafted out of Wisconsin, knows plenty about functioning in loud environments.

"It's always harder to communicate at home than it is on the road. If we complain about that, we are [expletive]. We have to turn that into the biggest advantage we have. As hard as it is for us, it's significantly harder for an offense," said Leonhard on Monday afternoon in Orchard Park.

Having spent multiple seasons playing for the Bills and the New York Jets, the former safety has a lot of experience with passionate fan bases.

Sep 8, 2013; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) catches a touchdown pass as Buffalo Bills defensive back Jim Leonhard (35) defends during the first quarter at Ralph Wilson Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We have to make it an advantage for us: We can't use that as a crutch. It is what it is," said Leonhard. "Every team, not every team, most teams, the good teams, that's an issue [for them] when you play a home game. I'm excited we got this fan base."

While Buffalo's new Highmark Stadium contains more than 10,000 fewer seats than its predecessor, it is said to make for an even louder environment due to the building's apparent ability to trap noise.

Ultimately, the Bills are fortunate to consistently host a raucous crowd hellbent on making line miserable for opposing offenses.

Now, Alford has to learn to deal with it.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) celebrates after an interception during the second quarter against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —