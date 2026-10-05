Three High-Profile Bills' Players Most Responsible for Costly Week 4 Loss to Patriots

The Buffalo Bills missed the chance to take an early-season stranglehold on the AFC East division, and there's plenty of blame to go around.

In a game with disappointments, which include a re-injury for wide receiver DJ Moore, sprinkled throughout, the most disappointing aspect of the 29-26 loss to the New England Patriots is the failure of Buffalo's big names to deliver.

While franchise quarterback Josh Allen is responsible for the inexcusable mistake that ultimately did in the Bills (3-1), he wasn't the only high-profile player to have a rough day against the Patriots (2-2). Veteran left tackle Dion Dawkins and second-year starting cornerback Maxwell Hairston made multiple costly errors in the Week 4 setback at Highmark Stadium.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen #17 looks on during the first quarter against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maxwell Hairston's brutal performance

It's been a shaky start to his Bills' career for the 2025 first-round draft pick.

After missing important parts of an underwhelming rookie season due to injury, Hairston has looked pedestrian at best as the starting cornerback opposite Christian Benford this season. With Benford out of the lineup in Week 4 due to injury, the Patriots consistently picked on Hairston throughout a humbling performance.

Hairston was routinely beaten by wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who isn't exactly AJ Brown. Doubs cleanly beat Hairston over the middle to catch a 14-yard pass in the end zone for the game's first touchdown.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs #87 makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston #1 defends during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On their opening second-half drive, the Patriots abused Hairston while marching downfield for a go-ahead touchdown. First, Hairston gave Doubs a massive cushion on a 4th-and-3 play. Running a sideline out pattern, the Patriots' receiver caught the ball, uncontested, seven yards past the marker.

Then, three snaps later, he committed a back-breaking penalty. The Bills sacked Maye on 3rd-and-goal from the 2-yard line, but Hairston was flagged for a late hold in the back of the end zone. Getting a fresh set of downs, the Patriots cashed in on a one-handed catch by Doubs against Hairston in man coverage on 2nd-and-goal.

Then, with the Bills needing a stop on 3rd-and-10 in order to get one last-chance possession, Hairston failed to close on Patriots' tight end Hunter Henry, allowing the receiver to run past the sticks after the catch.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass for a touchdown under coverage from Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen's rookie mistakes

It's Year 9 for Allen, but yet the five-time NFL MVP finalist could not stop himself from reverting to back to the immature decision-making he showed far too often during his early career.

While he seemed to ignore the quick, short game in exchange for waiting too long for routes to develop, Allen did not do an adequate job of taking what the defense was giving for much of the day.

His most egregious violation ultimately cost the Bills a victory. After marvelously avoiding an unblocked rusher, Allen declined to reset, and he, instead, abruptly threw a low percentage pass deep down the sideline to Josh Palmer in double coverage.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball away to avoid a safety during the third quarter against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The risk was entirely uncalled for, especially considering the situation. The Bills were working with three timeouts on a 2nd-and-6 from their 40-yard line.

"Just a flood concept. They went man. [I] made a guy miss, threw one up. Just throw that one out of bounds, live another day," said Allen.

Simply put, the Bills need to cash in on that two-minute drive and beat their divisional rival, especially when the game is home. Their franchise quarterback failed to deliver, and now the road ahead gets a little tougher as a result.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is hit as he throws by New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dion Dawkins sliding

Is time catching up to the 32-year-old Dawkins? It's certainly a fair question to ask, especially when considering his 2025 game film isn't particularly inspiring.

The Bills' franchise left tackle looked slow, sloppy and overpowered at times during Sunday's home loss. He lost an early one-on-one battle that allowed New England to record its lone sack of the game.

Subsequently, it was Dawkins who permitted the pressure on Allen, resulting in the wild, no-look throwaway from the goal line. With Allen dropping back on 1st-and-10 from the Bills' 11-yard line, Patriots' rookie pass rusher Gabe Jacas destroyed Dawkins by bulldozing him all the back toward the quarterback.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) blocks Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Del'shawn Phillips (53) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dawkins was flagged for two penalties in the loss, too. He committed an offensive holding infraction on a 3rd-and-3 incompletion with the Patriots declining the penalty.

Then, he put the Bills in a tough spot during a red zone opportunity late in the second quarter. His illegal use of hands turned a 2nd-and-goal from the 6 into a 2nd-and-goal from the 16.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills Dion Dawkins blocks against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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