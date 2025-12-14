Bills' epic comeback ends Patriots' 120-game streak and keeps AFC East hopes alive

It's not exactly 35-3 to the Houston Oilers, but Sunday's improbable comeback over the New England Patriots feels just as epic.

Woozy and against the ropes, the Buffalo Bills stayed on their feet and come back punching, rallying past the Pats, 35-31, in a gutsy game that kept them from relinquishing the AFC East title they've owned for five years.

The Bills improved to 10-4 and retained their lofty seed in the AFC Wild Card. The Patriots, who could have won the East with a win, fall to 11-3 and the division is back in play with three games remaining.

Josh Allen | David Butler II-Imagn Images

What did the Bills have to overcome on a snowy Sunday in Foxboro: Just 25 minutes into the game they trailed 21-0. The epic comeback snapped New England's 120-game streak of not losing at home with at least a 17-point lead. The last time the Pats coughed up a huge lead at home? 1978 to the Oilers.

The Bills also authored a pretty remarkable comeback over the Oilers in the 1992 playoffs. This one included a key touchdown just before halftime and dominating second half in which they outscored the Pats, 28-7. New England's only second-half points came on a busted running play where running back TreVeyon Henderson ad-libbed outside for a 65-yard touchdown.

After getting down 21-0, the Bills scored touchdowns on five consecutive drives and secured the win when edge-rusher Joey Bosa knocked down Drake Maye's fourth-down pass with 1:56 remaining.

James Cook | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

