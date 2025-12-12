Josh Allen 'can feel the love' from Bills' undrafted WR becoming trustworthy option
His resiliency is nothing shy of remarkable.
Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Tyrell Shavers spent two years living on the practice squad after signing an undrafted free-agent contract in 2023.
Heading into Year 3, Shavers faced an uphill climb to win a 53-man roster spot. Competing against former second-round picks Elijah Moore, KJ Hamler and Laviska Shenault, Shavers worked hard to show his special teams ability while leading the Bills in receiving during exhibition play.
Now, as the Bills enter a pivotal Week 15 matchup against the first-place New England Patriots, Shavers is a core special teamer who has also made six starts at wide receiver.
"He's earned every opportunity that's he's gotten," said Bills' quarterback Josh Allen. "And he's taken advantage of a lot of those opportunities."
Shavers has played 38 percent of possible offensive snaps this season, providing adequate blocking from his WR position.
"Again, the willingness to go in there and block and not really get much of the credit," said Allen.
'Just means so much to him'
Shavers, who has been praised by Bills' head coach Sean McDermott for his toughness and attitude, provided a perfect example of his team-centric mentality when fellow wide receiver Khalil Shakir improbably pulled in a pass from Allen for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"You see him on that Khalil touchdown, celebrate like he just scored, right?" said Allen. "Like it just means so much to him. You can feel the love that he has for his teammates. And you just continue to root for a guy like that."
Shavers as pass-catcher
Although he's been targeted only 18 times over 13 games, Shavers has made multiple key catches, including a 43-yard touchdown in a Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He totaled 90 yards on four grabs against Tampa Bay.
Averaging 15.7 yards per reception, Shavers has 188 yards on 12 catches in 2025. His only reception prior to this season was a 69-yard tunnel screen touchdown as a practice squad elevation against the New York Jets on December 29, 2024.
