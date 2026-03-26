The Biggest Question the Bills Still Haven’t Answered in Free Agency

Free agency has come and mostly gone, with eyes around the NFL now beginning to shift to the NFL Draft, which is set to kick off in less than a month.

As the draft approaches, the Buffalo Bills’ focus will narrow to their many holes, including the linebacker position, where they still have to answer the question of who will earn starting roles in 2026. With Buffalo shifting to an odd-man front this season, it is of the utmost importance that they plug in a few more pieces, particularly at inside linebacker, whether it be through free agency or the draft.

State of the position

New York Jets fullback Andrew Beck (47) carries the ball for a touchdown defended by Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams are slated as the Bills’ starters at this point. However, veterans Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson remain free agents and could be brought back at any time. There are also outside free agent options to consider.

The Bills are currently about $13 million under the salary cap and have room to work with before the offseason is through. According to Spotrac, it will cost the Bills about $4.3 million in cap space to sign their draft picks, leaving them with a small chunk of change to add another piece or two.

And that’s before pulling any additional financial maneuvers to create additional space under the cap, including potentially reworking Dion Dawkins’ contract. The Bills’ left tackle has a $24.8 million cap hit for 2026.

Name to consider

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thompson would be an ideal fit to return for the Bills. However, if he is unwilling to spend another year on a low-cost contract in Buffalo, the team should pursue other options, including Milano, who may be a bit more pricey than his former teammate.

Milano’s projected average annual value is $4.5 million, while Thompson’s is $2.3 million. There’s a world in which the Bills could find a way to bring both players back, but it’s unclear whether any of the parties involved would be interested in a reunion.

The Bills could also use their first-round pick on a linebacker who could step in and compete for a starting role. However, that remains to be seen.

If they are to look beyond one of their own in free agency, former Indianapolis Colts LB Germaine Pratt is a logical option. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound veteran wouldn’t cost an arm and a leg and has seven years of experience as a sound run defender. Pratt could deliver a boost in a much-needed area for the Bills’ defense.

No matter what they elect to do, standing pat at linebacker doesn't seem like an option for the Bills as they push forward toward Week 1 this fall.