The Buffalo Bills’ offensive line has an unexpected Saturday routine

The Buffalo Bills’ offensive line is a group built on consistency, routine, and trust. They're a cohesive unit that spends plenty of time together on and off the field. That's why it's not surprising to hear about an interesting routine they have on Saturday mornings before practice.

Third-year guard O'Cyrus Torrence was a guest on Fitz & Whit with Andrew Whitworth and former Buffalo quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, and opened up about the team's breakfast choices on Saturday.

Torrence was asked what type of breakfast sandwiches the offensive line goes with before practice. Torrence said they don't do sandwiches, but instead, they handle an unreal amount of donuts.

"We do donuts on a Saturday morning," Torrence said.

"Yeah, we are big Paula's Donuts guys. It's like seven boxes in the morning, and they're waiting on us, and we just kind of ravage it. We're just going to go through it. It'd be sprinkles. It'd be regular. It'd be donut holes. It'd be different kinds."

The Bills offensive line eats SEVEN boxes of donuts before practice on Saturdays 🍩😳 pic.twitter.com/Vs9WsdyzGk — Fitz & Whit (@fitzandwhit) December 26, 2025

Torrence said there were times other players had brought breakfast sandwiches in, but the donuts just "took over."

Bills' offensive line bonded over food during 'Hard Knocks'

Buffalo Bills offensive linemen stretch before OTA workouts. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffalo offensive line has been together for a long time, and one of the main reasons they have been successful is the trust they have built through off-field activities.

That was the highlight of one of the episodes of the HBO series Hard Knocks this year. Starting center Connor McGovern had the entire offensive line come to his house where he made pizza and cookies. It's a bonding experience that McGovern says he started while playing in Dallas and brought to Western New York.

The offensive line's continuity could be an issue in 2026 with four players on the line scheduled for free agency. Two of those players are starters, including McGovern and starting guard David Edwards. It will be a tough offseason for general manager Brandon Beane who has to decide if he wants to stick with the familiar or look for an upgrade.

