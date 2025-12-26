Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles Week 17 expert pick roundup
The Buffalo Bills have a huge test on their hands this weekend as they host the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Coming off a narrow win over the Cleveland Browns, the Bills can use a statement victory against the Eagles. That would remind everyone what they're capable of, and give them a win over both teams that were in the title game last year after they knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.
The question is whether they can get the job done. For that answer, let's see what the experts are saying with a roundup of Week 17 predictions.
Sports Illustrated
Clare Brennan: Bills
Mitch Goldich: Eagles
Gilberto Manzano: Bills
Conor Orr: Bills
John Pluym: Bills
Matt Verderame: Bills
Iain MacMillan: Eagles
Peter Dewey: Eagles
SI's picks use the moneyline as the gauge, which currently stands at -110 for the Bills and -106 for the Eagles. The odds are tight, with this one expected to be a close game.
ESPN
Stephania Bell: Bills
Matt Bowen: Bills
Mike Clay: Bills
Jeremy Fowler: Bills
Dan Graziano: Bills
Kalyn Kahler: Bills
Pamela Maldanado: Eagles
Eric Moody: Bills
Jordan Reid: Eagles
Lindsey Thiry: Bills
Seth Wickersham: Bills
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri: Bills 23, Eagles 20
Brooke Cersosimo: Eagles 24, Bills 23
Gennaro Filice: Bills 23, Eagles 20
Dan Parr: Bills 24, Eagles 20
Bhanpuri explained the reason for picking the Bills, even though his write-up begins with how much success Saquon Barkley should have this weekend.
"Fresh off one of his best performances of the season, Saquon Barkley gets another favorable matchup this weekend in Buffalo's 30th-ranked rush defense. As effective as the Bills have been running the ball this season, they've been equally and oppositely awful at stopping the run. Since Week 10, Buffalo ranks bottom three in the majority of advanced rushing defense metrics, including rush EPA per carry, explosive runs allowed and rush yards over expected."
Bhanpuri said even with that being true, he can't pick against Josh Allen at Highmark Stadium. Allen has led the Bills to 12 consecutive wins at home in December/January, and that gives Buffalo an edge.
USA Today
Jordan Mendoza: Bills
Tyler Dragon: Eagles
Blake Schuster: Bills
Jon Hoefling: Eagles
Lorenzo Reyes: Eagles
Christopher Bumbaca: Bills
