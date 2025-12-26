Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles Week 17 expert pick roundup

The Buffalo Bills have a huge test on their hands this weekend as they host the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Coming off a narrow win over the Cleveland Browns, the Bills can use a statement victory against the Eagles. That would remind everyone what they're capable of, and give them a win over both teams that were in the title game last year after they knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.

MORE: Josh Allen's 'faith' aside, Bills should end WR experiment with former first-rounder

The question is whether they can get the job done. For that answer, let's see what the experts are saying with a roundup of Week 17 predictions.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Clare Brennan: Bills

Mitch Goldich: Eagles

Gilberto Manzano: Bills

Conor Orr: Bills

John Pluym: Bills

Matt Verderame: Bills

Iain MacMillan: Eagles

Peter Dewey: Eagles

SI's picks use the moneyline as the gauge, which currently stands at -110 for the Bills and -106 for the Eagles. The odds are tight, with this one expected to be a close game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets a pass off during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stephania Bell: Bills

Matt Bowen: Bills

Mike Clay: Bills

Jeremy Fowler: Bills

Dan Graziano: Bills

Kalyn Kahler: Bills

Pamela Maldanado: Eagles

Eric Moody: Bills

Jordan Reid: Eagles

Lindsey Thiry: Bills

Seth Wickersham: Bills

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley walks off the field after the first half against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Ali Bhanpuri: Bills 23, Eagles 20

Brooke Cersosimo: Eagles 24, Bills 23

Gennaro Filice: Bills 23, Eagles 20

Dan Parr: Bills 24, Eagles 20

Bhanpuri explained the reason for picking the Bills, even though his write-up begins with how much success Saquon Barkley should have this weekend.

"Fresh off one of his best performances of the season, Saquon Barkley gets another favorable matchup this weekend in Buffalo's 30th-ranked rush defense. As effective as the Bills have been running the ball this season, they've been equally and oppositely awful at stopping the run. Since Week 10, Buffalo ranks bottom three in the majority of advanced rushing defense metrics, including rush EPA per carry, explosive runs allowed and rush yards over expected."

Bhanpuri said even with that being true, he can't pick against Josh Allen at Highmark Stadium. Allen has led the Bills to 12 consecutive wins at home in December/January, and that gives Buffalo an edge.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford returns an interception for a touchdown. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Jordan Mendoza: Bills

Tyler Dragon: Eagles

Blake Schuster: Bills

Jon Hoefling: Eagles

Lorenzo Reyes: Eagles

Christopher Bumbaca: Bills

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —