The Reason Why so Many Bills' Free Agents Remain Unsigned

With free agency in its late stages, 14 former Buffalo Bills players remain available on the open market, signifying a stark reality—the team roster just wasn’t that good a season ago.

Additionally, the vast number of players who are still free agents can be traced to another simple factor: age. Of the 14 available players, the average age is 31, which is typically when athletes across many sports begin to see their production steeply decline.

As the NFL Draft approaches in late April, it will be interesting to see which players come off the board and sign with new teams, or perhaps re-sign with the Bills. But the longer it gets from the start of free agency, the less likely it seems that many of these players will find homes before the start of the 2026 campaign.

Underperforming and over the hill

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) tips the pass by Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) which then was later intercepted on the play during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Let’s face it: the Bills’ 2025 roster was porous, with so many holes it was difficult to count.

The team’s prized free-agent signing, edge rusher Joey Bosa, proved to be somewhat of a bust. A hot start for Bosa quickly cooled off, and he finished the year as a liability in run support. He will turn 31 in July.

Once again, Matt Milano struggled to stay on the field. Even when he was in the lineup, the 31-year-old wasn’t the former All-Pro linebacker who once helped the defense reach great heights.

In the secondary, Jordan Poyer was a welcome addition to the team’s practice squad and fared well when he was on the field as a starter a season ago. But he is approaching 35, and his career may be over at this point.

On that same wavelength, wide receiver Brandin Cooks is entering his age-33 season, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is about to turn 34, and kicker Matt Prater is about to be a 42-year-old. Others on the market include DT DaQuan Jones (34), LB Shaq Thompson (31), cornerback Dane Jackson (29), S Taylor Rapp (28), DT Larry Ogunjobi (31), WR Gabe Davis (26) and WR Curtis Samuel (29).

One remaining target

Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater walks over to the bench during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even Tre’Davious White, who is coming off a resurgent season, is still available, and it’s likely because he is 31 years old at the CB position. White is looking for starter’s snaps after his performance in 2025, and rightfully so. But it’s unlikely he will find a landing spot until after the draft, when a team may be desperate after missing out on their targets on draft day.

White should also be a consideration for the Bills, depending on how things shake out in the draft. He was solid a year ago, finishing with an interception along with a team-high 10 passes defensed.

If the Bills can get White back on a team-friendly deal before the start of training camp, they should pounce at that opportunity. However, as Brandon Beane always says, “it takes two.”