Bills Lose 7,000 On-Field Snaps After Free Agency, With Two Positions Taking Biggest Hit

The Buffalo Bills have seen a list of players walk out the door through either free agency or trade, with those former Bills veterans equating to a loss of over 7,000 defensive or offensive snaps accumulated by those players a season ago.

The two positions hit hardest by this offseason’s departures have been edge rusher and cornerback, where Buffalo lost two of its top contributors at each spot from a year ago. Edge rushers Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa remain free agents, while cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Taron Johnson also remain on the open market. Barring any late-free-agency surprises, each player will be among the vast group of players who won’t be back with the Bills in 2026.

Fresh look for the Bills under Jim Leonhard

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) celebrates the game-deciding interception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of the players on the Bills’ 2025 roster who played the highest percentage of the team’s snaps on either side of the ball, former starting left guard David Edwards was on the field the most. His 1,035 snaps were 91.43% of the team’s season total. Edwards signed a free-agent deal with the New Orleans Saints, bringing his three-year run with the Bills to an end.

However, the rest of the most significant departures have come on the defensive side of the ball. White played 701 snaps a season ago [71.3%], largely due to injuries sustained by 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston. White turned in a solid season, which included 16 starts, during which he recorded a team-high 10 passes defensed.

Johnson, who had been with the Bills since they drafted him with the 121st overall pick in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders on Mar. 8 after an injury-plagued final season in Buffalo, during which he played 570 snaps [58%] across 13 games, recording a Pro Football Focus defense grade of 60.3.

Bosa was one of the Bills’ top pass rushers last season, playing 562 snaps [57.2%] while starting 15 games and recording a career-high five forced fumbles, which also led the NFL this past season. He started the season as one of the Bills’ most impactful defenders, recording four sacks and 12 quarterback hits over his first eight games, but only managed one sack over his final seven regular-season contests.

Finally, Epenesa, who had been with the Bills since he was drafted at No. 54 overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, played 438 snaps [44.6%] over 16 games a season ago. He finished the year with 2.5 sacks, his lowest total since the 2021 campaign.

So, while Buffalo may have watched four players at two key positions walk out the door, the majority of the group has been replaced by younger players with higher upside than those who formerly lined Buffalo’s roster.

The Bills’ replacements

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) runs on the field at the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

To fill the void left by Bosa and Epenesa’s exits, the Bills brought in prized free agent Bradley Chubb on a three-year, $43.5 million deal. Chubb is a year younger than Bosa at 29 years old. They also drafted Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker with the No. 35 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 draft.

On the outside, Buffalo is planning to move forward with Hairston as their starting cornerback opposite Christian Benford, while 2026 second-round pick Davison Igbinosun, selected at pick No. 62. Additionally, to replace Johnson’s services, the Bills signed free agent Dee Alford, who will take over at the nickel cornerback position. Alford is a year younger than Johnson, while White is significantly longer in the tooth than both Hairston and Igbinosun.

There’s no question the Bills, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, will look entirely different than they did a season ago. Those listed above are among 51 new players on the Bills roster this season, which has produced a 56% changeover rate from the previous year.

With so many changes made, including at head coach with the hiring of Joe Brady, it will be interesting to see how such a sweeping transition will play out for one of the best teams in the AFC over the past half-decade-plus.