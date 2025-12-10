Jordan Poyer returning to Bills might be Brandon Beane’s best move in 2025

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has made some excellent moves during his tenure. While not everything hits, he’s found a way to build one of the more consistent teams in the NFL.

This season, he’s shown off his eye for talent in both free agency and the NFL draft. Rookies such as Deone Walker, Jackson Hawes, and Maxwell Hairston are all contributing. They’ve also gotten everything they hoped for out of free agent addition Joey Bosa.

MORE: Bills staring down a ‘nightmare scenario’ that could wreck Super Bowl plans

As good as those moves are, Beane’s best addition is one that’s largely flown under the radar. Following injuries at the safety position, Beane re-signed veteran Jordan Poyer, who spent 2024 with the Miami Dolphins following a seven-year stint with the Bills.

Initially, the move was criticized as the 34-year-old safety struggled in coverage. Recently, however, that’s changed as Poyer is beginning to resemble the player Bills fans remember from his first stint. He’s even seen his PFF rank climb much higher, proving to be a solid veteran addition.

Out of 101 qualifying safeties, where the Bills rank this season in PFF grade...



Cole Bishop - 13th

Jordan Poyer - 46th

Taylor Rapp - 96th https://t.co/ZaS6eQsqzD — Sneaky Joe (@SneakyJoeSports) December 10, 2025

Buffalo Bills pass defense has exceeded expectations

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop and safety Jordan Poyer take down Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering Week 15, Buffalo’s pass defense has been much better than anticipated. They’re second in the NFL in passing yards surrendered, which has helped make up for their struggles in run defense.

Much of that is due to the improved play of second-year safety Cole Bishop, as well as the addition of Poyer. Having two safeties graded as starting-caliber players has been a vast improvement on last season, and is just one reason to believe they can make noise in the playoffs.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —

More Buffalo Bills News:Empty heading