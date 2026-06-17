Three Bills Rookies in Danger of Being Cut With Minicamp Complete

As we approach Buffalo Bills training camp, set to begin on July 29, it’s worth considering which of the 10 members of the team’s rookie class will cement their position on the roster in time for Week 1.

Three first-year players are most likely to be left out of the mix when the time comes for roster cutdown, including fourth-round offensive lineman Jude Bowry. The Bills’ selection of Bowry at No. 102 overall did not impress me and I still believe there is a chance we see him shipped out or outright cut before the start of the 2026 season.

I recently made the case for the Bills to trade starting left tackle Dion Dawkins, which would all but eliminate the possibility of Buffalo moving on from its 2026 mid-round selection. However, as it currently stands, there are a surplus of names in the mix along the Bills’ offensive line, which is looking to replace former starting left guard David Edwards and former swing tackle Ryan Van Demark.

Along with Bowry, Buffalo also has Chase Lundt and Tylan Grable at the tackle position, while Alec Anderson, Austin Corbett and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger are the top candidates to compete at guard.

Since Brandon Beane took over as general manager, the Bills have never cut a mid-round pick during their rookie season. The earliest Buffalo has done so was when they cut bait on fifth-round linebacker Vosean Joseph before the start of his second season in Buffalo in 2020.

Still, it remains to be seen where Bowry will fall into the pecking order. And if he puts forth a disappointing performance during training camp, there’s a chance he could be the odd man out in August.

Toriano Pride Jr., cornerback

Missouri Tigers cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (2) warms up before a game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Bills have a cornerback conundrum entering training camp, with Christian Benford as the team’s only experienced starter returning to the fold. Last year’s first-round pick Maxwell Hairston and 2026 second-round pick Davison Igbinosun will compete for the starting job opposite Benford, while beyond those two, it’s a wasteland in terms of depth.

Drafted in the seventh round at pick No. 220 overall, Pride Jr. and the team’s other options, Te’Cory Couch and Jordan Dunbar, have never played a snap in the NFL. That group’s inexperience could lead the Bills to go out and sign Tre’Davious White and/or a few other veterans come training camp cutdown time in order to bolster its coverage unit entering a critical 2026 campaign.

I could see a complete overhaul of the team’s depth at the position based on what becomes available over the next few months. White is the currently the best option available, but after teams are forced to trim their rosters to 53 players leading into Week 1, there could be a few names that spring free unexpectedly.

If that’s the case, Buffalo could pounce, which may leave Pride Jr. in line for a practice squad role at most in his first professional season.

Ar’maj Reed-Adams, offensive line

Kansas redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) smiles during Tuesday's practice inside the Kansas Indoor Practice Facility. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

As mentioned previously, the Bills have a long list of players drafted in recent seasons who are ahead of Reed-Adams on the team’s depth chart entering training camp. Lundt was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 draft, while Grable was a 2024 fifth-round pick. They surely have a better chance of earning a roster spot than the 2026 seventh-round pick in his first season.

It would be a surprise if Reed-Adams didn’t wind up on the team’s practice squad or cut when they break training camp.