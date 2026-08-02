Bills' Surging Second-Round Rookie Has Max Hairston on Ropes in Position Battle
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The Buffalo Bills finally got back on the football field this past week.
With the first pair of training camp practices commencing in wet weather on Wednesday and Thursday morning on the grounds of the St. John Fisher University campus in Pittsford, New York, the wait is officially over for Bills Mafia.
And, at times that wait has brought to light some interesting discourse surrounding several topics around the team so far this offseason, mostly ones pertaining to other aspects of the sport rather than what happens between the white lines in practice and on game days.
But, no more.
Training camp will be first litmus test for Buffalo’s defensive depth at boundary CB
The summer will soon be jam-packed with plenty of news and nuggets regarding Western New York’s favorite football franchise, so be sure to stay tuned in right here to Bills ON SI all summer, fall, and winter long.
And, with that said, like we’ve already covered with starting left guard, depth wide receiver, and starting inside linebacker so far on the site, today we’ll also cover the impending positional battle at CB2 opposite veteran Christian Benford, who is now entering his fifth season as a starting cornerback for the team since he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Villanova University.
It’s been quite the glow up for the former FCS Patriot League defender, who started five games in the regular season as a rookie for Buffalo before going on to start 43 of 44 games over the past three years.
However, over that same time span, Benford has had trouble finding a consistent running mate at the second cornerback position.
Tre’Davious White still hasn’t been signed by a franchise, but who knows if the Bills are really interested in bringing the team’s former 2017 first-round pick back into the fold one last time.
Field of competitors at CB2 isn’t filled to brim with experience for Bills this summer
So, that leaves just a few names currently on the roster that might possibly be called upon to start opposite of Benford on the boundary this season.
The current candidates: Maxwell Hairston, Davison Igbinosun, Toriano Pride Jr., Te’Cory Couch, Jordan Dunbar, and Kani Walker.
At first glance, it’s seemingly slim pickings at the position for Buffalo as the team heads into training camp.
So, don’t be shocked to see the previously mentioned White—or another veteran still on the market—brought onboard within the next week or so to add to the competition, especially if (knock on wood) there are any injuries early on at St. John Fisher University.
But, for now, let’s at least put the spotlight on the main two competitors: Hairston, who was last year’s first-round pick out of the University of Kentucky, and Davison Igbinosun, who was surprisingly—at least by most accounts—a second-round pick of the Bills this spring out of Ohio State University.
The battle should be interesting, to say the least.
Battle for spot opposite Benford appears likely to be two-man competition
Maxwell Hairston
Basic Info: 5-foot-11, 192 pounds, Age: 22, Year: 2
College: University of Kentucky
Additional Background: 1st-round pick, No. 30, Buffalo Bills
Acquired via 2025 NFL Draft
2026 NFL season outlook
Former University of Kentucky standout defensive back Maxwell Hairston was the talk of the town last offseason.
Whether it be regarding his uplifting spirit and personality, which stemmed from his viral moment(s) within the green room at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, during the 2025 NFL Draft—when he was joyously celebrating his fellow prospects’ successes over and over before ultimately being selected by the Bills—or whether it was his incredible physical attributes, including being the fastest player at the combine last year with a blazing 40-yard dash time of 4.28 seconds, Hairston received plenty of buzz in the spring of his NFL rookie campaign.
But, then the unfortunate LCL injury that landed him on injured reserve happened on just the sixth day of camp last summer—as well as the ankle injury in Week 18 that kept him out of the playoffs—and Hairston wound up only seeing action in a total of just 11 out of a possible 19 games last year for Buffalo between the regular season and the postseason combined.
And, while the 5-foot-11, 192-pound defender did have two interceptions during his shortened rookie year, one of which came off a pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 9 at the old Highmark Stadium, Hairston wound up only being credited with a total of three starts according to Pro Football Reference’s database.
His final 2025 regular-season stat line read as follows: 18 total tackles, five pass deflections, and the two previously mentioned takeaways.
He was on the field for a total of 348 plays—roughly 55.6% of the defensive snaps according to that same database—while also adding 22 snaps on special teams throughout the course of the season from Week 8 on, which is when he made his NFL debut against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 26, 2025.
The former No. 30 overall pick from last spring, who will soon turn 23 years old on August 6, appears to be the front-runner in the competition . . . for now.
However, there’s no denying that last season’s overall rookie experience for the West Bloomfield, Michigan, native, as well as for the fans, coaches, and front-office members, wasn’t what anyone was expecting: far from it.
The one-time Kentucky standout, who finished his collegiate career with 89 total tackles, 10 pass deflections, six interceptions, three forced fumbles, three defensive touchdowns, two-and-a-half tackles for loss, and one sack in 32 games as an undergraduate, needs to get back to his collegiate form, and quickly.
But, with that in mind, the young defensive back did admit things are slowing down for him on the field so far this offseason, and he apparently feels comfortable in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s 3-4 scheme.
It could be a perfect pairing.
“Honestly, (it’s) felt a lot different (this spring). Like, you know, going into the offseason (and) having some freedom: it felt good.
“But, honestly, too—just coming back here—you know, (I’m) feeling more mature, feeling like I’ve got a better understanding than I did last year and, honestly, (I’m) just taking the confidence, taking the comfortability going into Year Two and just . . . trying to press it,” Hairston said in an interview at One Bills Drive with local media during phase three of Organized Team Activity (OTA) sessions earlier this spring.
“I want to play a full season. I want to be out there with the guys doing my job, and the plays will find me.”
Well, we’ll soon find out if that comes to fruition or not for the Michigander turned Western New Yorker.
Next up in the competition, the player who has since replaced Hairston as the one making waves within the Bills’ secondary this offseason.
His name has been buzzing in Buffalo all throughout the spring and summer since first arriving in April.
Davison Igbinosun
Basic Info: 6-foot-2, 193 pounds, Age: 22, Year: Rookie
College: Ohio State University
Additional Background: 2nd-round pick, No. 62, Buffalo Bills
Acquired via 2026 NFL Draft
2026 NFL season outlook
Despite not bringing in a boundary cornerback during free agency, at least not in the traditional sense, the selection of longtime Ohio State University cornerback Davison Igbinosun in the second round of the draft this past spring—especially with the trade up that cost the team a sixth-rounder to take him at pick No. 62 instead of No. 66—was a bit of a shocker.
Igbinosun has the traits you look for at the position, certainly, but it was still a bit curious of a decision by Beane to take a cornerback so early on in the 2026 NFL Draft after he already did exactly that with the selection of Hairston the year prior.
But, nonetheless, the feisty former Big-Ten defender, who finished his collegiate career with 194 total tackles, 27 pass deflections, four interceptions, four tackles for loss, and three fumble recoveries in 53 total starts, is seemingly set to be in an apparent two-man competition for the spot opposite of Benford this year.
He has the size advantage over Hairston—clearly—and the slight edge in speed and overall athleticism that last year’s first-round pick has on Igbinosun is only minimal.
At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in February, the 22-year-old former Buckeye shined at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, as he ran a 4.45-second time in the 40-yard dash, had a 1.58-second time in the 10-yard split, posted a 10-foot broad jump, and also had a 34-inch vertical.
It was a follow-up to a senior season in 2025 in which he had 53 total tackles, eight pass breakups, and two interceptions.
Needless to say, although he was also unfortunately pegged with 30 penalties during his time in the Big Ten according to Pro Football Focus, the Union Township, New Jersey, native appears to have the makeup of an NFL starting-caliber cornerback.
He also has the mindset to match.
So, I wouldn’t be totally taken aback if he was the one surprise starter to come out of camp in the coming weeks.
“I would say I’m just trying to learn from the vets in the room like Dee Alford and Max (Hairston),” Bills’ rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun said in an interview shortly after he made an interception on the practice field in OTAs earlier this spring on May 26.
“(I’m) just trying to pick the game (apart) and soak the game up from them. So, when I get my opportunity to go out on the field, I’m ready. . . .
“With this scheme, I think we’re trying to play a lot more man coverage, and I think that’s my skill set—just me versus the receivers—that’s what I pride myself on: just being a guy that can take dudes out (of) the game.”
Dark-horse candidates:
Toriano Pride Jr.
Basic Info: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Age: 22, Year: Rookie
College: University of Missouri
Additional Background: 7th-round pick, No. 220, Buffalo Bills
Acquired via 2026 NFL Draft
Jordan Dunbar
Basic Info: 6-foot, 195 pounds, Age: 24, Year: Rookie
College: Missouri State University
Additional Background: Undrafted Free Agent in 2026
Acquired via UDFA contract after 2026 NFL Draft
Other remaining options on current roster for CB2:
Te’Cory Couch
Basic Info: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Age: 26, Year: 3
College: University of Miami (FL)
Additional Background: Undrafted Free Agent in 2024
Acquired via UDFA contract after 2024 NFL Draft
Kani Walker
Basic Info: 6-foot-2, 204 pounds, Age: 23, Year: Rookie
College: University of Arkansas
Additional Background: Undrafted Free Agent in 2026
Acquired via UDFA contract after 2026 NFL Draft
My prediction for how things play out in Pittsford, New York, and back at One Bills Drive this summer?
If former first-round pick Maxwell Hairston can stay healthy this camp, and doesn’t completely look out of place in his second defensive system in the same amount of years in the NFL, then I probably would have to lean toward the Bills—particularly Brandon Beane—wanting last year’s top selection in the secondary to see the field quite extensively in his sophomore NFL showcase.
As history has told us, like with former first-rounder and fellow defensive back, Kaiir Elam, in the not-so-distant past, trying to learn from the sidelines instead of from the playing field on a consistent basis can be a struggle, especially when it pertains to a young player transitioning from college to the pros.
So, while Davison Igbinoson appears to have the talent and the “edge”, as far as his attitude goes, to provide plenty of quality competition this training camp and upcoming season, I’m going to still side with the former Kentucky Wildcat for this impending battle for Buffalo.
Hairston needs more reps, and when he gets them: the sky is the limit. He has some other elite traits to work with even aside from his blazing foot speed. So, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard would be wise to stick with the former Wildcat for at least just a little bit longer. The eventual payoff could be well worth the wait.
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John W. Green is a contributor for Bills ON SI after previously working for USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Bills Wire, as well as the Buffalo FAMbase blog. He is a former sports reporter for the Press-Republican daily newspaper in New York’s Champlain Valley covering local high school, collegiate, and semi-professional sports for three counties. A former associate sports editor for SUNY Plattsburgh’s student-run newspaper, Cardinal Points, which was inducted into the Associated Collegiate Press H.O.F. in 2010, John covered the school’s 2014 D-III NCAA national champion women’s hockey team. John is also the editor of BILLieve in Buffalo on Medium.com. He has a bachelor’s degree in newspaper and multimedia journalism from SUNY Plattsburgh.Follow JGreen_PRsports