Bills' Surging Second-Round Rookie Has Max Hairston on Ropes in Position Battle

The Buffalo Bills finally got back on the football field this past week.

With the first pair of training camp practices commencing in wet weather on Wednesday and Thursday morning on the grounds of the St. John Fisher University campus in Pittsford, New York, the wait is officially over for Bills Mafia.

And, at times that wait has brought to light some interesting discourse surrounding several topics around the team so far this offseason, mostly ones pertaining to other aspects of the sport rather than what happens between the white lines in practice and on game days.

But, no more.

Training camp will be first litmus test for Buffalo’s defensive depth at boundary CB

The summer will soon be jam-packed with plenty of news and nuggets regarding Western New York’s favorite football franchise, so be sure to stay tuned in right here to Bills ON SI all summer, fall, and winter long.

And, with that said, like we’ve already covered with starting left guard, depth wide receiver, and starting inside linebacker so far on the site, today we’ll also cover the impending positional battle at CB2 opposite veteran Christian Benford, who is now entering his fifth season as a starting cornerback for the team since he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Villanova University.

Dec. 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills veteran CB Christian Benford (47) returns an interception off Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow (ground) back for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL game at the old Highmark Stadium last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been quite the glow up for the former FCS Patriot League defender, who started five games in the regular season as a rookie for Buffalo before going on to start 43 of 44 games over the past three years.

However, over that same time span, Benford has had trouble finding a consistent running mate at the second cornerback position.

Tre’Davious White still hasn’t been signed by a franchise, but who knows if the Bills are really interested in bringing the team’s former 2017 first-round pick back into the fold one last time.

Field of competitors at CB2 isn’t filled to brim with experience for Bills this summer

Buffalo Bills defensive back Te’Cory Couch lunges through warm ups during the second day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, that leaves just a few names currently on the roster that might possibly be called upon to start opposite of Benford on the boundary this season.

The current candidates: Maxwell Hairston, Davison Igbinosun, Toriano Pride Jr., Te’Cory Couch, Jordan Dunbar, and Kani Walker.

At first glance, it’s seemingly slim pickings at the position for Buffalo as the team heads into training camp.

So, don’t be shocked to see the previously mentioned White—or another veteran still on the market—brought onboard within the next week or so to add to the competition, especially if (knock on wood) there are any injuries early on at St. John Fisher University.

But, for now, let’s at least put the spotlight on the main two competitors: Hairston, who was last year’s first-round pick out of the University of Kentucky, and Davison Igbinosun, who was surprisingly—at least by most accounts—a second-round pick of the Bills this spring out of Ohio State University.

The battle should be interesting, to say the least.

Buffalo Bills defensive back Maxwell Hariston pulls in a high ball during the opening day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, last summer on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Battle for spot opposite Benford appears likely to be two-man competition

Maxwell Hairston

Basic Info: 5-foot-11, 192 pounds, Age: 22, Year: 2

College: University of Kentucky

Additional Background: 1st-round pick, No. 30, Buffalo Bills

Acquired via 2025 NFL Draft

Nov. 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) warms up before an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the old Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 NFL season outlook

Former University of Kentucky standout defensive back Maxwell Hairston was the talk of the town last offseason.

Whether it be regarding his uplifting spirit and personality, which stemmed from his viral moment(s) within the green room at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, during the 2025 NFL Draft—when he was joyously celebrating his fellow prospects’ successes over and over before ultimately being selected by the Bills—or whether it was his incredible physical attributes, including being the fastest player at the combine last year with a blazing 40-yard dash time of 4.28 seconds, Hairston received plenty of buzz in the spring of his NFL rookie campaign.

But, then the unfortunate LCL injury that landed him on injured reserve happened on just the sixth day of camp last summer—as well as the ankle injury in Week 18 that kept him out of the playoffs—and Hairston wound up only seeing action in a total of just 11 out of a possible 19 games last year for Buffalo between the regular season and the postseason combined.

And, while the 5-foot-11, 192-pound defender did have two interceptions during his shortened rookie year, one of which came off a pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 9 at the old Highmark Stadium, Hairston wound up only being credited with a total of three starts according to Pro Football Reference’s database.

Nov. 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) celebrates with teammates after he intercepted the ball in the second half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the old Highmark Stadium last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His final 2025 regular-season stat line read as follows: 18 total tackles, five pass deflections, and the two previously mentioned takeaways.

He was on the field for a total of 348 plays—roughly 55.6% of the defensive snaps according to that same database—while also adding 22 snaps on special teams throughout the course of the season from Week 8 on, which is when he made his NFL debut against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 26, 2025.

The former No. 30 overall pick from last spring, who will soon turn 23 years old on August 6, appears to be the front-runner in the competition . . . for now.

However, there’s no denying that last season’s overall rookie experience for the West Bloomfield, Michigan, native, as well as for the fans, coaches, and front-office members, wasn’t what anyone was expecting: far from it.

The one-time Kentucky standout, who finished his collegiate career with 89 total tackles, 10 pass deflections, six interceptions, three forced fumbles, three defensive touchdowns, two-and-a-half tackles for loss, and one sack in 32 games as an undergraduate, needs to get back to his collegiate form, and quickly.

April 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Former University of Kentucky Wildcats CB Maxwell Hairston (left) celebrates on stage after being selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But, with that in mind, the young defensive back did admit things are slowing down for him on the field so far this offseason, and he apparently feels comfortable in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s 3-4 scheme.

It could be a perfect pairing.

“Honestly, (it’s) felt a lot different (this spring). Like, you know, going into the offseason (and) having some freedom: it felt good.

“But, honestly, too—just coming back here—you know, (I’m) feeling more mature, feeling like I’ve got a better understanding than I did last year and, honestly, (I’m) just taking the confidence, taking the comfortability going into Year Two and just . . . trying to press it,” Hairston said in an interview at One Bills Drive with local media during phase three of Organized Team Activity (OTA) sessions earlier this spring.

“I want to play a full season. I want to be out there with the guys doing my job, and the plays will find me.”

Well, we’ll soon find out if that comes to fruition or not for the Michigander turned Western New Yorker.

Nov. 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) waits for the snap against the Miami Dolphins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next up in the competition, the player who has since replaced Hairston as the one making waves within the Bills’ secondary this offseason.

His name has been buzzing in Buffalo all throughout the spring and summer since first arriving in April.

Davison Igbinosun

Basic Info: 6-foot-2, 193 pounds, Age: 22, Year: Rookie

College: Ohio State University

Additional Background: 2nd-round pick, No. 62, Buffalo Bills

Acquired via 2026 NFL Draft

Former Ohio State University cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates after defeating the University of Michigan in a collegiate football game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2026 NFL season outlook

Despite not bringing in a boundary cornerback during free agency, at least not in the traditional sense, the selection of longtime Ohio State University cornerback Davison Igbinosun in the second round of the draft this past spring—especially with the trade up that cost the team a sixth-rounder to take him at pick No. 62 instead of No. 66—was a bit of a shocker.

Igbinosun has the traits you look for at the position, certainly, but it was still a bit curious of a decision by Beane to take a cornerback so early on in the 2026 NFL Draft after he already did exactly that with the selection of Hairston the year prior.

But, nonetheless, the feisty former Big-Ten defender, who finished his collegiate career with 194 total tackles, 27 pass deflections, four interceptions, four tackles for loss, and three fumble recoveries in 53 total starts, is seemingly set to be in an apparent two-man competition for the spot opposite of Benford this year.

He has the size advantage over Hairston—clearly—and the slight edge in speed and overall athleticism that last year’s first-round pick has on Igbinosun is only minimal.

Feb. 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Former Ohio State University defensive back Davison Igbinosun (DB15) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in February, the 22-year-old former Buckeye shined at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, as he ran a 4.45-second time in the 40-yard dash, had a 1.58-second time in the 10-yard split, posted a 10-foot broad jump, and also had a 34-inch vertical.

It was a follow-up to a senior season in 2025 in which he had 53 total tackles, eight pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Needless to say, although he was also unfortunately pegged with 30 penalties during his time in the Big Ten according to Pro Football Focus, the Union Township, New Jersey, native appears to have the makeup of an NFL starting-caliber cornerback.

He also has the mindset to match.

Former Ohio State University cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) gets locked up with former Michigan University tight end Max Bredeson (44) during a collegiate football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, I wouldn’t be totally taken aback if he was the one surprise starter to come out of camp in the coming weeks.

“I would say I’m just trying to learn from the vets in the room like Dee Alford and Max (Hairston),” Bills’ rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun said in an interview shortly after he made an interception on the practice field in OTAs earlier this spring on May 26.

“(I’m) just trying to pick the game (apart) and soak the game up from them. So, when I get my opportunity to go out on the field, I’m ready. . . .

“With this scheme, I think we’re trying to play a lot more man coverage, and I think that’s my skill set—just me versus the receivers—that’s what I pride myself on: just being a guy that can take dudes out (of) the game.”

Former Ohio State University cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) defends a pass intended for Purdue University wide receiver Corey Smith (12) during a collegiate football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Nov. 8, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dark-horse candidates:

Toriano Pride Jr.

Basic Info: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Age: 22, Year: Rookie

College: University of Missouri

Additional Background: 7th-round pick, No. 220, Buffalo Bills

Acquired via 2026 NFL Draft

Oct. 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Former University of Missouri cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (2) warms up before a collegiate football game against the University of Massachusetts at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jordan Dunbar

Basic Info: 6-foot, 195 pounds, Age: 24, Year: Rookie

College: Missouri State University

Additional Background: Undrafted Free Agent in 2026

Acquired via UDFA contract after 2026 NFL Draft

Aug. 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC wide receiver Prince Strachan (17) carries the ball and tries to get past Missouri State University cornerback Jordan Dunbar (12) in the second half of a collegiate football game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other remaining options on current roster for CB2:

Te’Cory Couch

Basic Info: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Age: 26, Year: 3

College: University of Miami (FL)

Additional Background: Undrafted Free Agent in 2024

Acquired via UDFA contract after 2024 NFL Draft

Aug. 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Te'Cory Couch (33) takes a knee during a timeout in the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at the old Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kani Walker

Basic Info: 6-foot-2, 204 pounds, Age: 23, Year: Rookie

College: University of Arkansas

Additional Background: Undrafted Free Agent in 2026

Acquired via UDFA contract after 2026 NFL Draft

University of Tennessee WR Braylon Staley (14) tries to get past former University of Arkansas defensive back Kani Walker (13) during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

My prediction for how things play out in Pittsford, New York, and back at One Bills Drive this summer?

If former first-round pick Maxwell Hairston can stay healthy this camp, and doesn’t completely look out of place in his second defensive system in the same amount of years in the NFL, then I probably would have to lean toward the Bills—particularly Brandon Beane—wanting last year’s top selection in the secondary to see the field quite extensively in his sophomore NFL showcase.

As history has told us, like with former first-rounder and fellow defensive back, Kaiir Elam, in the not-so-distant past, trying to learn from the sidelines instead of from the playing field on a consistent basis can be a struggle, especially when it pertains to a young player transitioning from college to the pros.

So, while Davison Igbinoson appears to have the talent and the “edge”, as far as his attitude goes, to provide plenty of quality competition this training camp and upcoming season, I’m going to still side with the former Kentucky Wildcat for this impending battle for Buffalo.

Hairston needs more reps, and when he gets them: the sky is the limit. He has some other elite traits to work with even aside from his blazing foot speed. So, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard would be wise to stick with the former Wildcat for at least just a little bit longer. The eventual payoff could be well worth the wait.

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