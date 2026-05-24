It's Time the Buffalo Bills Remove TE Dalton Kincaid's Training Wheels

After Dalton Kincaid revealed how his nagging knee injury feels better than at any previous point in his career, it’s time the Buffalo Bills took the training wheels off their former first-round pick.

Since entering the league, Kincaid has split time with teammate Dawson Knox, never serving as the true, full-time tight end, unlike many other elite players at his position. Earlier this offseason, the Bills discussed upcoming load management for Kincaid’s longstanding ailment and what that may look like this season.

“We're hopeful and optimistic that he won’t—that he’ll be able to [have no restrictions], but I think we'll just see how that goes," said general manager/president of football operations Brandon Beane from the annual NFL League Meetings.

Over the years, Kincaid has elected not to have surgery to repair what was previously detailed as a torn PCL, which has led the Bills to limit his snaps and practice time in what they’ve determined is the best strategy to keep him upright late into the regular season and playoffs. However, with Kincaid boasting his improved health, rather than restrict him coming off his most efficient season as a pro, the Bills must finally allow Kincaid to roam free and transform into the bona fide game-changer he was always meant to be.

Frankly, it’s now or never after the team picked up his fifth-year option in late March.

Kincaid needs a boost

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Kincaid was on the field for just 38% of the Bills’ offensive snaps a season ago. That was a significant drop from his second professional season [57%] and even more so from his rookie year [63%].

With that said, the raw numbers aren’t what draw the most concern. When you look closer, it’s the advanced stats that stand out as most alarming.

Kincaid was one of the best in the league a year ago in terms of yards gained per route run. He finished the year first among tight ends and third among all NFL pass catchers with an average of 2.8 Y/RR, according to Next Gen Stats.

However, where the issue arises is his total routes run, which come in well below other top pass catchers across the league. Kincaid ran just 201 routes in 2025, 366 fewer than Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, who led all tight ends with 567 routes run, per NGS.

There’s no question Kincaid’s knee injury played a role in his decreased usage a year ago, as he was sidelined for five regular-season games. But the Bills also babied him to a point that they never allowed him to battle through his ailment, keeping him from maximizing his impact on Buffalo’s passing game.

Bills must unleash their top offensive weapon

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Despite leading the team with an average of 14.6 yards per reception, Kincaid finished second in both receiving yards [571] and receptions [571]. He also totaled five touchdown receptions, which led the team, but that’s not enough volume for a player of his caliber.

For Buffalo to get an appropriate return on its investment in the 26-year-old, it must remove the chains and give him the freedom to operate at his full efficacy, similar to what the Bills did with Kincaid during the playoffs last year, when his time on the field increased by an average of 10.5% of the team’s offensive snaps per game. Otherwise, the Bills will remain half pregnant with their prized pass catcher rather than fully committing to his unbridled development.

And that will only continue to hold back the Bills’ aerial attack from becoming one of the best in the league. Buffalo finished 15th in passing yards per game [216.6] a season ago and could receive a significant boost in that department if the team decides to finally set Kincaid free this season. He’s a good enough all-around player and appears in good enough health to take on a full workload.

The Bills must make it happen.