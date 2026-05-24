Free Agent Addition Bradley Chubb Named Bills Most Overrated Player

In need of more help on the edge, the Buffalo Bills signed former Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to a three-year, $43.5 million deal. Bills On SI writer Khari Demos broke down Chubb's contract, which could increase to $52.5 million if he were to hit all his incentives.

As Demos said, even if Chubb reaches the max amount in his contract, his deal is incredibly fair when compared to the rest of the NFL's proven pass-rushers. That didn't stop critics from grading the signing harshly, with Chubb's injury history being the primary concern.

With the regular season approaching, the outside opinion of Chubb has not changed with NFL insider John Frascella naming him as the Bills most overrated player on a recent post on X.

Why is Bradley Chubb being questioned?

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb runs on the field at the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Chubb has proven to be one of the NFL's most effective pass rushers when healthy, but unfortunately, he hasn't been able to remain healthy for long.

The former North Carolina State star missed 12 games during his second season with the Denver Broncos after suffering a torn ACL. He missed nine games in 2021 due to ankle injuries and was dealing with wrist issues in 2022, which is the same year Denver traded Chubb to the Dolphins.

Chubb was healthy for most of the 2023 season and had arguably the best year of his career. In 16 games, he had 11 sacks and six forced fumbles while securing an 88.8 grade from PFF for his work. That season ended disastrously for Chubb, however, as he tore his ACL and MCL while also suffering damage to his meniscus and patellar tendon.

The recovery from this injury led to Chubb missing the entire 2024 campaign. He returned in 2025 and had 47 tackles and 8.5 sacks, but his PFF score was much lower at 54.5 overall. Buffalo brings him in hoping that he returns to form now that there's a full year between him and the knee injury, but until he proves that he can bounce back, Chubb will face criticism like the claim from Frascella.

Who is Bills' most talented player?

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen smiles at something someone said before the Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Frascella didn't just post a negative ranking, but he also recently named every team's most talented player. For Buffalo, the selection had to be wildly easy.

Josh Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP, was the selection, and it's impossible to argue against this choice. Allen has been the focal point of the team for nearly a decade, and turned the Bills into perennial Super Bowl contenders.