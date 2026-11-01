Analyzing Three Trade Deadline Targets Linked to Bills

The Buffalo Bills need help on defense.

That's probably why NFL analyst Bucky Brooks linked the team to three defenders potentially on the trade block when analyzing the best fits for them at the deadline.

But are any of these players actually realistic options for Brandon Beane?

1. Jordyn Brooks, LB

How he could help:

Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams have not been playing their best football this season. The former has surrendered 22 receptions for 233 yards and a 98.8 passer rating when targeted (per PFF), and has missed five tackles in six games. The latter has given up 17 receptions for 146 yards and three TDs, along with a 116.3 passer rating against (per PFF).

Brooks writes, "His instincts, awareness and disruptiveness make him a perfect addition for any roster that lacks an alpha dog in the middle."

Why it won't happen:

Aside from the Dolphins likely avoiding trading one of their best players to another AFC East team, Brooks recently signed an extension keeping him in Miami until 2029 as one of the highest paid linebackers in the NFL. The Bills would need to prepare to take on his $17 million cap hit next season, with the two seasons after costing even more.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (94) celebrate a fourth down stop against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Budda Baker, S

How he could help:

The Bills need help on the back end too. CJ Gardner-Johnson has been wildly inconsistent and is now serving a one-game suspension, and Cole Bishop likely needs more stability in a safety partner in order to take the next step as an emerging player.

Why it might work:

Arizona likely won't be a serious contender this year, and already traded away Marvin Harrison Jr. Baker has just one year remaining on his deal, with $0 guaranteed after this season. The Bills would need to take on roughly $8 million of Baker's contract this season, meaning Brandon Beane would need to pull some levers or negotiate salary retention for Arizona to help the Bills stay under the cap.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Khalil Mack, EDGE

How he could help:

Despite playing in his age-35 season, Mack is still a viable edge rusher. Per PFF, his 10.1% win rate is nearly identical to TJ Watt and ahead of players like Josh Hines-Allen and Brian Burns. In fact, Greg Rousseau is the only Bill with a higher win rate.

Why it shouldn't happen:

I would love to see Mack return to Buffalo, but the Bills have already poured too many assets into the edge rusher position and need to spread the wealth. Beane signed Bradley Chubb to a three-year $43.5 million contract and drafted TJ Parker with their first selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. That was with Greg Rousseau and Michael Hoecht already on the roster. The Bills would need to give up a draft pick and roughly $4.5 million in cap space in order to obtain Mack, who would crowd an edge rusher room full of capable bodies already.

Oct 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Thomas Yassmin (86) blocks on Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —