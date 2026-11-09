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Bills Can Realistically Trade for One of These Safeties, Remain Salary Cap Compliant

The Buffalo Bills have a few plausible options on the NFL trade market when it comes to the safety position.
Ralph Ventre|
Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.
Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Where there's a will, there's a way.

The Buffalo Bills aren't exactly flush with salary cap space, but that fact should not prevent them from potentially pulling off a trade ahead of Tuesday's NFL deadline.

If the Bills indeed believe that upgrading their defensive secondary will aid them in their Super Bowl chase, then general manager Brandon Beane seemingly has the means, in terms of draft capital, to pull off a trade.

"I got all the confidence in our personnel staff that if they feel like there's something that needs to be added to our football team, that they'll do what they need to do, and if they don't, we'll be good to go as well," said first-year head coach Joe Brady this past week.

Brandon Beane, Joe Brady
Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady (right) speaks with general manager Brandon Beane during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While trading for a cornerback is worth exploring, the consensus seems to be that the Bills will be best served by upgrading the safety position after cutting ties with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

"Bills have scanned the safety pool of late," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Jacksonville Jaguars already took one option off the market on Monday morning, trading for Atlanta Falcons' veteran Jessie Bates. With the Jaguars sending a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, the Falcons are reportedly paying most of his remaining salary that carries a $6.5 million cap hit.

That particular strategy is one avenue for Beane to travel. He can also create room by restructuring a high-paid veteran on a multi-year contract.

The Bills carry an estimated $3.8 million in salary cap space (per Spotrac). That ranks 27th on the circuit, but it's enough, with some creative accounting, for Buffalo to swing a trade for one of the safeties rumored to be available.

Budda Baker, Cardinals

Estimated cap space required: $7.3 million


Baker would be one of the more costly options should the Cardinals decide to move on from the franchise staple. Fowler mentioned Baker's likely willingness to play for a contender.

Budda Baker
Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) greets Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) after a game at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Camryn Bynum, Colts

Estimated cap space required: $5.2 million

The Colts are in fire sale mode, and the Bills could take advantage by landing this reliable veteran. Bynum, a 2021 Vikings' fourth-round pick, has started 77 consecutive games.

Cam Bynum
Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amani Hooker, Titans

Estimated cap space required: $4.4 million

Hooker's reasonable salary cap charge makes him a viable option. The Titans, who are out of contention, reportedly want to keep him, but Beane shouldn't let that deter him from going after a difference-maker in the secondary.

Amani Hooker
Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) intercepts a pass in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.