Bills Can Realistically Trade for One of These Safeties, Remain Salary Cap Compliant
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Where there's a will, there's a way.
The Buffalo Bills aren't exactly flush with salary cap space, but that fact should not prevent them from potentially pulling off a trade ahead of Tuesday's NFL deadline.
If the Bills indeed believe that upgrading their defensive secondary will aid them in their Super Bowl chase, then general manager Brandon Beane seemingly has the means, in terms of draft capital, to pull off a trade.
"I got all the confidence in our personnel staff that if they feel like there's something that needs to be added to our football team, that they'll do what they need to do, and if they don't, we'll be good to go as well," said first-year head coach Joe Brady this past week.
While trading for a cornerback is worth exploring, the consensus seems to be that the Bills will be best served by upgrading the safety position after cutting ties with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.
"Bills have scanned the safety pool of late," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
The Jacksonville Jaguars already took one option off the market on Monday morning, trading for Atlanta Falcons' veteran Jessie Bates. With the Jaguars sending a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, the Falcons are reportedly paying most of his remaining salary that carries a $6.5 million cap hit.
That particular strategy is one avenue for Beane to travel. He can also create room by restructuring a high-paid veteran on a multi-year contract.
The Bills carry an estimated $3.8 million in salary cap space (per Spotrac). That ranks 27th on the circuit, but it's enough, with some creative accounting, for Buffalo to swing a trade for one of the safeties rumored to be available.
Budda Baker, Cardinals
Estimated cap space required: $7.3 million
Baker would be one of the more costly options should the Cardinals decide to move on from the franchise staple. Fowler mentioned Baker's likely willingness to play for a contender.
Camryn Bynum, Colts
Estimated cap space required: $5.2 million
The Colts are in fire sale mode, and the Bills could take advantage by landing this reliable veteran. Bynum, a 2021 Vikings' fourth-round pick, has started 77 consecutive games.
Amani Hooker, Titans
Estimated cap space required: $4.4 million
Hooker's reasonable salary cap charge makes him a viable option. The Titans, who are out of contention, reportedly want to keep him, but Beane shouldn't let that deter him from going after a difference-maker in the secondary.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.