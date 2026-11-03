Top NFL Trade Options to Replace Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson After Bills Cut Ties

The Buffalo Bills' safeties arguably enjoyed their best performance of the season this past Sunday.

And they did it without the erratic safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the lineup.

Suspended one game by the NFL for spitting at an opponent on October 18 in Las Vegas, Gardner-Johnson was unavailable in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Apparently comfortable enough with what they saw from veterans Damar Hamlin and Geno Stone in Sunday's 36-10 win, the Bills decided to release Gardner-Johnson rather than re-add him to the 53-man roster.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with Hamlin and Stone proving capable, one has to think Buffalo is going to seriously consider directly replacing Gardner-Johnson via the trade market. After all, Stone is still on the practice squad, and the Bills have only three true safeties on their active roster with Hamlin, Cole Bishop and fifth-round rookie Jalon Kilgore, who was a healthy scratch against the Ravens.

Whether they simply want veteran insurance or a bona fide starter, the Bills have multiple sensible options for general manager Brandon Beane to target. While On SI's Colin Richey, prior to Gardner-Johnson's dismissal, suggested four "salary-cap-friendly" safeties for the Bills to target, we considered three bigger names below.

Amani Hooker, Titans

With the last-place Titans (1-7) clearly sellers heading toward the NFL trade deadline, Hooker may be the most realistic option.

Furthermore, his $11.9 million salary cap hit (per Spotrac) is low enough where the Bills could make him fit by exercising some creative cap gymnastics. With the season nearly half over, that number is already down to under $7 million, and the Bills reportedly have approximately $4 million in room.

The 28-year-old Hooker, who intercepted Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow three times in Week 8, has 103 career appearances under his belt. The 2019 fourth-round pick has spent his entire career with Tennessee, totaling 74 starts and 17 interceptions over seven-plus seasons.

His versatility makes him an even more attractive option. Hooker has shown the ability to play effectively in the box and out in centerfield. He also has experience as a nickel defensive back.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) reacts after intercepting a pass during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Budda Baker, Cardinals

While the Bills will surely love to get him, it seems like a difficult task to convince the Arizona Cardinals to trade away an eight-time Pro Bowl selection.

Still, it's worth at least making a phone call on Baker. Although the 30-year-old may have lost a half-step from his prime years, he remains an important piece of Arizona's defense. Baker has 51 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception over eight starts this season.

Still, the Cardinals, although competitive, are in a rebuilding phase, and they could look to stock draft capital. Would a third-round pick be enough?

Sep 8, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) tries to avoid a tackle by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) and safety Budda Baker (3) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Derwin James, Chargers

The winless Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) would likely be willing to flip James for a Day 2 draft pick, but the safety's recent injury complicates matters.

James, who signed a three-year contract extension reportedly worth $76 million this past offseason, went onto Injured Reserve last week due to a hamstring issue. The good news is the NFL changes its rules in 2018, permitting teams to trade IR players prior to the deadline.

The 30-year-old James, a 2018 first-round draft pick, has spent his entire NFL tenure with the Chargers. He has 101 career starts and 12 interceptions. Capable of manning both safety spots, the versatile James has totaled 705 tackles and 19.0 sacks.

The Sporting News columnist Vinnie Iyer listed a James-to-the-Bills move as one of 12 best potential deadline deals for playoff contenders.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (7) carries the ball while defended by Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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