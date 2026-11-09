Bills' Trade Capital, Salary Cap Situation Heading Toward Tuesday's NFL Deadline

The Buffalo Bills are presumably looking to reinforce their defensive secondary on the trade market, but will general manager Brandon Beane strike a deal prior to Tuesday's deadline?

The Bills, who are surrendering nearly 26.0 points per game, rank 30th overall in pass defense (254.7).

In particular, the Bills seem most likely to trade for a proven safety if they're to make any type of move.

One can make the case for adding a cornerback being that Buffalo has only three true outside corners on its 53-man roster, but the recent practice squad additions of former NFL starters Tre'Davious White and Kader Kohou are adequate insurance policies.

With the Bills already cutting bait on the Chauncey Gardner-Johnson experience, veteran Damar Hamlin has been forced into a starting safety role while practice squad veteran Geno Stone brings more starting experience.

Although Buffalo can likely get by with Hamlin or Stone, Beane may look to make a true splash by bringing in an Amani Hooker or Jessie Bates type.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) intercepts a pass in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills have the necessary draft capital to swing a trade for a Pro Bowler, but they would need to exercise some creative salary cap gymnastics in order to stay compliant.

Earlier this week, we wrote about potential roadblocks facing Buffalo prior to the 4 p.m. ET deadline on November 10.

Bills' salary cap situation

Spotrac estimates the Bills are holding approximately $3.8 million in salary cap space. They are eating $2.3 million in dead money from cutting Gardner-Johnson.

While their cap space ranks 27th overall, the Bills can still swing a deal if the trade partner is willing to absorb a larger portion of the player's salary for the remainder of the season. Buffalo could entice a team to do this by offering a better draft pick in a trade.

For example, Tennessee Titans' safety Amani Hooker counts $11.9 million against the cap. With the season halfway over, his number is down to under $6 million. If Tennessee is willing to pay $3 million of his remaining cap hit, then the Bills could swing the deal.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane looks on during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2027 Bills' draft picks

The Bills have a presence in all seven rounds at the 2027 NFL Draft. They currently have eight total picks, but are expected to add a ninth selection in the form of a fourth-round compensatory pick to be determined in the offseason.

Buffalo has its own selections in Rounds 1 through 6. It also has the Colts' sixth-rounder and the Raiders' seventh-rounder.

Round 1



Round 2



Round 3



Round 4



Round 4 (potential compensatory)



Round 5



Round 6



Round 6 (from Colts)



Round 7 (from Raiders)

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