Bills Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors For Buffalo With Two Weeks Left

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is just two weeks away as we turn the page to Week 8 of the season, when the Buffalo Bills will be returning from their bye.

After a nice rest and a week to make adjustments on the defensive side of the ball, where the Bills have had no shortage of struggles, Buffalo will square off against the Baltimore Ravens this week and are likely to see quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is expected to return from injury after a three-game absence.

It will be yet another test for the Bills, who need to seriously think about making at least one trade on defense.

With a few weeks to go before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, you can follow our tracker below for all of the latest rumors pertaining to what the Bills might do, and players who could be available for Buffalo to trade for.

Colts could have DTs, WR available

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (10) pulls in a pass Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport report that the Colts will look to trade away pieces at the deadline if things continue to go south between now and Nov. 10.

"If (the coming weeks do) not go well, new chief of personnel Ed Dodds, a longtime lieutenant of Ballard, will work in concert with Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon and other members of the Indianapolis brass to deal resources and build for the future," the ESPN reporters wrote.

Among the Colts that could be available, Rapoport and Schefter say, are defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, and wide receiver Keenan Allen.

As we touched on in our biggest needs section below, wideout is a spot the Bills should consider adding to, and as our Randy Gurzi explained on Monday, bringing in help at D-tackle wouldn't be a bad idea, either.

Bills' biggest needs

Bills defense coordinator Jim Leonhard talks to someone on the sidelines before practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 13 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It certainly wouldn't hurt for the Bills to make an addition at any defensive position group, but the ones most in need are safety, cornerback and inside linebacker.

Maxwell Hairston and Dee Alford have been disappointments and rookie Davison Igbinosun needs more time to develop. At safety, Cole Bishop has only been OK and C.J. Gardner-Johnson hasn't provided the level of play Buffalo needs.

The Bills could use an upgrade over Dorian Williams, and we know Terrel Bernard is a shaky starter because of his injury history, so at the very least, Buffalo needs more depth.

On offense, wide receiver is a position the Bills might explore an addition to. Joshua Palmer is a zero and DJ Moore is battling a shoulder injury that could linger all season.

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