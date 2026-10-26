3 Intriguing Reasons Why the Buffalo Bills Won Their Week 7 Bye
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The Buffalo Bills were sitting pretty heading into their Week 7 bye. But even with a week off, they still won during the NFL's latest slate.
The Bills got to see several situations play out in their favor in Week 7.
What exactly did the Bills "win" despite not being in action since their October 18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders?
Bills advance in AFC East turmoil
Buffalo's AFC East division rivals had a tough go in Week 7.
Patriots: It all kicked off on Thursday Night Football, as the Patriots fell to the Bears, dropping their record to 4-3.
The reigning AFC East champions and Buffalo's biggest competition in this year's divisional race are now 1.5 games behind the Bills in the division.
Dolphins & Jets. Week 7 also saw the Dolphins get their first win of the year at the expense of the Jets. The division's two bottom-feeders now sit at a combined 3-10 record.
Top of the AFC Conference standings
The Kansas City Chiefs also lost their first game of the season in Week 7. Kenneth Walker's return to Seattle was spoiled, dropping Kansas City to 5-1 and tying them with Buffalo for the No. 1 slot in the overall AFC standings.
Of course, we'll have to monitor the teams' records as the season progresses. But, as it seems almost every year, the two AFC powers will get the opportunity to clash on the field in Week 12 to determine a head-to-head tiebreaker.
Facing off with the middling Baltimore Ravens
After getting off to a 4-1 start under new coach Jesse Minter, Baltimore has come back down to Earth.
The Ravens dropped back-to-back divisional games to the Browns and Bengals.
A major piece in those losses is the fact that two-time NFL MVP and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been injured with a lower body injury since Week 5. He sustained a high-ankle sprain in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.
Jackson was close to suiting up against Cincinnati, and was able to practice during last week, but wasn't healthy enough to play.
The Bills will have to monitor his injury status during this week to get a true assessment of whether he is in good enough shape to play his high-octane mobile QB game and return from a high-ankle sprain to play the Bills.
The Ravens are a desperate team and Buffalo should expect Baltimore to come our swinging in Week 8. The Ravens are sitting at 4-3 and at the bottom of the AFC North Standings, but just one game behind the Browns and Steelers who sit at 5-2.
Khari Demos is an award-winning sports media creator and is a contributor for Bills On SI. He has written sports betting article covering the NFL for The Athletic and has written pieces about the NBA, MLB, college football and basketball, and more, throughout his career.