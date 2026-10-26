3 Intriguing Reasons Why the Buffalo Bills Won Their Week 7 Bye

The Buffalo Bills were sitting pretty heading into their Week 7 bye. But even with a week off, they still won during the NFL's latest slate.

The Bills got to see several situations play out in their favor in Week 7.

What exactly did the Bills "win" despite not being in action since their October 18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders?

Bills advance in AFC East turmoil

Buffalo's AFC East division rivals had a tough go in Week 7.



Patriots: It all kicked off on Thursday Night Football, as the Patriots fell to the Bears, dropping their record to 4-3.

The reigning AFC East champions and Buffalo's biggest competition in this year's divisional race are now 1.5 games behind the Bills in the division.

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is knocked out of bounds by Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dolphins & Jets. Week 7 also saw the Dolphins get their first win of the year at the expense of the Jets. The division's two bottom-feeders now sit at a combined 3-10 record.

Top of the AFC Conference standings

The Kansas City Chiefs also lost their first game of the season in Week 7. Kenneth Walker's return to Seattle was spoiled, dropping Kansas City to 5-1 and tying them with Buffalo for the No. 1 slot in the overall AFC standings.

Of course, we'll have to monitor the teams' records as the season progresses. But, as it seems almost every year, the two AFC powers will get the opportunity to clash on the field in Week 12 to determine a head-to-head tiebreaker.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) tries to outrun former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing off with the middling Baltimore Ravens

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) sits on the bench after being removed from the game due to injury during the third quarter against the Tennessee | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After getting off to a 4-1 start under new coach Jesse Minter, Baltimore has come back down to Earth.

The Ravens dropped back-to-back divisional games to the Browns and Bengals.

A major piece in those losses is the fact that two-time NFL MVP and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been injured with a lower body injury since Week 5. He sustained a high-ankle sprain in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson was close to suiting up against Cincinnati, and was able to practice during last week, but wasn't healthy enough to play.



The Bills will have to monitor his injury status during this week to get a true assessment of whether he is in good enough shape to play his high-octane mobile QB game and return from a high-ankle sprain to play the Bills.

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter walks the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens are a desperate team and Buffalo should expect Baltimore to come our swinging in Week 8. The Ravens are sitting at 4-3 and at the bottom of the AFC North Standings, but just one game behind the Browns and Steelers who sit at 5-2.

Literally a perfect bye, Bills by a billion 😘 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/oBfJkkbPKh — A Basic Bill 🦬 💙❤️ (@MemBill_14) October 26, 2026