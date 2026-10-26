Skip to main content
Bills Central

3 Intriguing Reasons Why the Buffalo Bills Won Their Week 7 Bye

Important AFC competitors played while the Bills sat idle for their bye week. Here is why the 5-1 Bills improved in the playoff standings before they return in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens
Khari Demos|
Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings

The Buffalo Bills were sitting pretty heading into their Week 7 bye. But even with a week off, they still won during the NFL's latest slate.

The Bills got to see several situations play out in their favor in Week 7.

What exactly did the Bills "win" despite not being in action since their October 18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders?

Bills advance in AFC East turmoil

Buffalo's AFC East division rivals had a tough go in Week 7.

Patriots: It all kicked off on Thursday Night Football, as the Patriots fell to the Bears, dropping their record to 4-3.

The reigning AFC East champions and Buffalo's biggest competition in this year's divisional race are now 1.5 games behind the Bills in the division.

Drake Maye and Dillon Thieneman
Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is knocked out of bounds by Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dolphins & Jets. Week 7 also saw the Dolphins get their first win of the year at the expense of the Jets. The division's two bottom-feeders now sit at a combined 3-10 record.

Top of the AFC Conference standings

The Kansas City Chiefs also lost their first game of the season in Week 7. Kenneth Walker's return to Seattle was spoiled, dropping Kansas City to 5-1 and tying them with Buffalo for the No. 1 slot in the overall AFC standings.

Of course, we'll have to monitor the teams' records as the season progresses. But, as it seems almost every year, the two AFC powers will get the opportunity to clash on the field in Week 12 to determine a head-to-head tiebreaker.

James Cook and Jaylen Watson
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) tries to outrun former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing off with the middling Baltimore Ravens

lamar jackson
Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) sits on the bench after being removed from the game due to injury during the third quarter against the Tennessee | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After getting off to a 4-1 start under new coach Jesse Minter, Baltimore has come back down to Earth.

The Ravens dropped back-to-back divisional games to the Browns and Bengals.

A major piece in those losses is the fact that two-time NFL MVP and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been injured with a lower body injury since Week 5. He sustained a high-ankle sprain in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson was close to suiting up against Cincinnati, and was able to practice during last week, but wasn't healthy enough to play.

The Bills will have to monitor his injury status during this week to get a true assessment of whether he is in good enough shape to play his high-octane mobile QB game and return from a high-ankle sprain to play the Bills.

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter
Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter walks the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens are a desperate team and Buffalo should expect Baltimore to come our swinging in Week 8. The Ravens are sitting at 4-3 and at the bottom of the AFC North Standings, but just one game behind the Browns and Steelers who sit at 5-2.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Khari Demos
KHARI DEMOS

Khari Demos is an award-winning sports media creator and is a contributor for Bills On SI. He has written sports betting article covering the NFL for The Athletic and has written pieces about the NBA, MLB, college football and basketball, and more, throughout his career.