Buffalo Bills Projected to Be Major Players at NFL Trade Deadline

The Buffalo Bills are in yet another season in which expectations are high and it is Super Bowl or bust for Josh Allen and Co.

Knowing that, general manager Brandon Beane must stop at nothing to improve his team before the NFL trade deadline.

And one analyst believes Beane will do just that. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has Buffalo listed among the team's he believes will be the most aggressive before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

"The Buffalo Bills have looked like one of the top contenders in the AFC through five weeks, though they certainly don't have a flawless roster," Knox said.

"Their defense ranks 30th in yards allowed, and injuries to players like Ed Oliver and Dee Alford haven't helped matters," Knox added.

Beane has been known for his in-season trades during his tenure. In fact, since 2021, Beane has only failed to make an in-season trade once, which came last season.

Salary cap concerns

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The problem, as Knox points out, is that the Bills don't have much financial wiggle room to make moves. Over The Cap has the Bills sitting with just $4.8 million in cap space entering Week 6.

That means Buffalo will have to restructure contracts if it wants to do anything substantial, or simply target low-cost players.

Ideally, the Bills throw caution to the wind and take for former approach as the clock continues to tick on the Josh Allen era.

What needs do Bills have?

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady (right) speaks with general manager Brandon Beane during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills have one of the worst defenses in the NFL, as evidenced by their ranking 30th in total yards, 31st in passing yards and 28th in points, so all of their biggest needs come on that side of the ball.

While head coach Joe Brady might disagree, the play from the linebacker spot has not been up to snuff this season and an addition at that position is needed.

Cornerback is another sore spot in Buffalo. Christian Benford has been a disappointment, but he is not the biggest issue. Maxwell Hairston hasn't made enough progress and it's clear Davison Igbinosun needs more time to develop.

Sticking with the secondary, we'd love to see an addition at safety, a position that has been an issue for years now because Beane just hasn't been able to figure things out there.

Buffalo may also want to explore adding at wide receiver.

DJ Moore continues to be banged-up and it appears he might have to manage his ailing shoulder all season long, which may impact his play and leaves him at risk of a more serious injury.

Maybe Keon Coleman keeps up his improved play through the season, but we cannot bet on that yet and Joshua Palmer has three catches in four games. The Bills are a significant Moore injury away from being in a precarious spot.

Of course, the Bills won't be able to address all of those positions, but Beane should be moving mountains in order to adequately fill as many of them as possible.

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