Although the NFL schedule is chock-full of quality holiday games on Thursday, there may be no other matchup more intriguing than the primetime meeting between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

With the Bills sitting atop the NFL at 9-1, and the Chiefs nipping at their heels with a record of 8-2, a lot is hinging on the results of the intraconference matchup . . . particularly when it pertains to Buffalo’s hopes of finally obtaining the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which is something that has eluded quarterback Josh Allen his entire professional career.

But, even though history indicates that Allen and Co. should fare well during the Thanksgiving matchup against Kansas City, coming away with a victory will likely be easier said than done as the AFC West squad will present plenty of roadblocks for Buffalo along the way.

Keeping that in mind, here are three key areas that will likely play a role in determining the final outcome between the two powerhouses.

1. Buffalo’s ground attack vs. Kansas City's stout run defense

Nov. 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook III (4) celebrates a play in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During this past Sunday’s CBS broadcast, it was mentioned more than once how Bills’ first-year head coach Joe Brady was adamant about sticking with the run game even before the weather starts turning for the worse in December and January.

And, so far it’s proven to be a quality recipe for success for Brady and Co. through 10 games, but whether or not it will remain that way Thursday night against Kansas City is a big question mark.

The Chiefs currently boast the league’s eighth-best defense overall in terms of yards allowed per game (314.8 ), and they’re also ranked 11th against the run at 97.8 yards allowed per game.

Nov. 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook III (4) leaps over Kansas City Chiefs' safety Bryan Cook (6) in the second quarter at the old Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, although Buffalo will undoubtedly hope to get things going on the ground with James Cook III against Kansas City, especially if the less-than-ideal weather report turns out to be true, it will take yet another valiant effort from Cook and the Bills’ offensive line up front in order to persevere in primetime.

Ultimately, this is the toughest test Buffalo’s rushing attack has faced since Week 8 when the team squared off against the Baltimore Ravens (13th, 105.9 YPG), as the Miami Dolphins (18th, 118.4 YPG), New York Jets (30th, 135.3 YPG), and Minnesota Vikings (17th, 111.9 YPG) are all ranked in the bottom half of the NFL when it comes to defending the run.

2. Bills' third-down success rate vs. Chiefs' defense

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during an NFL game between the New York Jets and the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since coming out of the bye week against Baltimore, Buffalo’s offense has converted on just 37.3% of its third-down attempts in its last four outings despite facing a couple teams that have bottom-half-of-league defenses statistically in that critical category like the Jets (18th, 40.5%) and Dolphins (28th, 45.8%) over the last two weeks.

And, keeping that in mind, the Bills can’t always rely on Josh Allen’s legs or brute strength in short-yardage situations, especially if he refuses to run at all like he did against Miami last Sunday. They'll need to be more efficient in the passing game.

At the moment, Buffalo is living dangerously in terms of counting too much on fourth-down conversions throughout the course of a game, and it could eventually come back to bite them . . . if not now, then maybe in the playoffs.

With that said, the team from Western New York will be presented with quite the challenge against Kansas City on Thursday as defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s unit is ranked 10th in the NFL for third-down conversions allowed at a rate of just 36% through 10 games.

This will undoubtedly be a huge factor in the matchup for the “Brady Bunch” of Buffalo.

3. Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce vs. Buffalo's new-look defense

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a catch against the Buffalo Bills' during the second half of an AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

At least from afar, Kansas City’s longtime veteran tight end Travis Kelce seemed to be at a bit of a crossroads this offseason regarding whether or not he would return for another ride around the NFL carousel in 2026.

Now, however, it’s looking as if Kelce might want to think about returning once again next year as he’s currently leading the Chiefs in receiving entering Thursday’s matchup.

In fact, through November this fall, the 14th-year veteran is on pace to top his single-season outputs (984 yds in ‘23; 823 yds in ‘24; 851 yds in ‘25) from each of previous three years as Kelce has recorded 41 receptions for 586 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games so far this year.

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce (87) carries the ball after making a catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, it appears he’s only heating up, as the 37-year-old has recorded at least four receptions in five of the last six games while also eclipsing the 50-yard mark in four of those matchups.

Last week, Kelce tallied six catches on seven targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City’s 34-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

So, with that in mind, there’s no denying that the Bills’ linebackers and safeties—like recently-acquired defensive back Amani Hooker—must be aware of where the 6-foot-5, 250-pound playmaker is at all times.

Nov. 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills' safety Amani Hooker (22) lines up before a play during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I mean, yeah, he’s one of the greatest of all time, right? You know . . . he’ll have a gold jacket whenever he’s done playing. So, I mean, he’s revolutionized the tight-end position. Like, everybody studies him—the way that he runs routes, the feel for the game—the comparisons forever (from anywhere) is going to be compared to Travis Kelce,” Bills’ first-year head coach Joe Brady said at One Bills Drive on Tuesday.

“And, he’s not slowing down. . . . So, as always—when you play the Kansas City Chiefs—you’ve got to know where Travis Kelce is at all times.”

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