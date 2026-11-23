Another win this weekend helped the Buffalo Bills improve to 9-1 on the season. They knocked off the Miami Dolphins, who were without Malik Willis and De'Von Achane, by a score of 26-9.

Miami being short-handed was clearly a factor, but it was also worth noting that Buffalo never seemed to truly push the gas pedal to the floor. Instead, they did what needed to be done to pick up the victory and begin planning for the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night in Week 12.

With only a few days to prep for that game, Buffalo will have already turned the page. We will too soon enough, but for now, here's a look back at which players stood out as the highest and lowest-graded players, according to Pro Football Focus.

Highest-graded Bills in Week 11

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore runs after the catch as Miami Dolphins cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Damar Hamlin, S - 96.2

Jordan Hancock, DB - 86.2

Connor McGovern, C - 83.3

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB - 78.5

Tommy Doman Jr., P - 76.6

Deone Walker, DT - 76.1

DJ Moore, WR - 75.3

Normally, I post just five players here, but I went a little deeper since two of the players on this list had hardly any snaps. That includes Damar Hamlin, who had a 96.2 overall in just six defensive snaps, and Tommy Doman Jr., who had a 76.6 on just one offensive snap. It didn't feel right leaving either off since they were vital to the win. Hamlin secured an interception off Kyle McCord while Doman had a 30-yard completion on a fake punt to Keleki Latu.

Outside of them, we saw Jordan Hancock, Kaleb Elarms-Orr, and Deone Walker step up for the defense. Elarms-Orr's play was especially important as he had three tackles and played well overall in place of an injured Dorian Williams.

On offense, Connor McGovern was again a steady force in the middle of the line while DJ Moore had an efficient outing. He had eight receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown while earning a 75.3 overall.

Lowest-graded Bills in Week 11

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Hoecht, EDGE - 30.9

Terrel Bernard, LB - 47.6

Joe Andreesen, LB - 47.9

Davison Igbinosun, CB - 48.3

Keon Coleman, WR - 51.3

Josh Allen, QB - 52.7

Michael Hoecht is another one who only had a few snaps as he finished with a 30.9 on just eight snaps. Defensively, he was joined by linebackers Terrel Bernard and Joe Andreesen, who didn't score nearly as high as Elarms-Orr. Davison Igbinosun is the biggest surprise on this list since he had five tackles and two pass breakups, yet somehow earned a 48.3.

On offense, Keon Coleman had just two receptions for 17 yards and finished with a grade of 51.3. Josh Allen threw for 304 yards with a touchdown pass, but had a tough outing overall. He was 27 of 45 on pass attempts and had two picks. He nearly had a third, but that one was overturned by a penalty, which is why he had a mere 52.7 grade.

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