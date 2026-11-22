A familiar name hit the waiver wire this weekend when the San Francisco 49ers moved on from veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks. That name will sound familiar to Buffalo Bills fans since Cooks played in five games for the Bills during the 2025 regular season as well as both playoff games.

Cooks began the season with the New Orleans Saints, but was released in November. He joined the receiver-needy Bills and had five receptions for 114 yards. While he did have some unfortunate drops, his average of 22.8 yards per reception made him a player to keep an eye on.

This year, the Bills are much better in the receiver department with the addition of DJ Moore. Still, there are some times when the passing game could use a spark, which is why it's fair to ask if Cooks should be brought back.

Bills GM Brandon Beane loves a good reunion

Bills general manager Brandon Beane looks on during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Due to the 49ers submitting a waiver claim, he is subject to waiver rules and can be claimed. If no one claims him by Monday, he is free to sign with any team. It's unlikely anyone will claim Cooks, but will general manager Brandon Beane kick the tires?

We all know Beane loves a good reunion story. This week, for example, the Bills elevated cornerback Tre'Davious White and linebacker Shaq Thompson to the game day roster. Both players seemed to be gone this offseason, but Beane decided they could be helpful.

For White, this is the second time he returned to the Bills. He was signed in 2025 after spending 2024 with the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams. That same year, Beane reunited with multiple players, including safety Jordan Poyer, wide receiver Gabe Davis, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, and defensive end Shaq Lawson (among others). He's also had backup quarterbacks with multiple stints including Kyle Allen, Mitchell Trubisky, and Shane Buechele.

Brandin Cooks was nearly a hero for Bills last season

Denver Broncos CB Ja'quan McMillian and Buffalo Bills WR Brandin Cooks both go up for the ball during overtime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for Cooks, he not only made some splash plays in the regular season, but was nearly a hero in the playoffs. He had five receptions for 78 yards, and nearly hauled in a potential game-winner in overtime against the Denver Broncos.

Facing a third-and-11, Josh Allen targeted Cooks deep and he had both hands on the ball. Unfortunately, Denver cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian wrestled it away as they hit the ground. It was controversially ruled an interception and instead of setting Buffalo up for the game-winning kick, it allowed the Broncos to win 33-30. That said, the current receiving corps offers more than Cooks and if they get desperate, they should turn to someone such as rookie Skyler Bell first.

Verdict: Bills don't need a reunion with Cooks

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