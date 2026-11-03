Four Salary-Cap-Friendly Safety Targets for Bills at NFL Trade Deadline

If the Buffalo Bills are active at the trade deadline, safety should be near the top of general manager Brandon Beane's list.

Obviously, acquiring an All-Pro talent like Derwin James or Budda Baker would be a dream. Even getting a high-end starting caliber safety like Amani Hooker or Cam Bynum is a realistic option for Buffalo.

One major obstacle stands in the way of making one of these transactions happen - Buffalo's $4 million in cap space. The Bills will need to pull some salary cap levers in order to remain under the salary cap, regardless of who they acquire.

Here are some salary-cap-friendly options at safety that could be on Buffalo's radar at the trade deadline (Note: potential cap hits reflect the salary Buffalo would take on if the transaction occurs on trade deadline day).

Jeremy Chinn, Las Vegas Raiders

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Raiders, who could beome sellers at the deadline. Currently sitting at 4-4, the Raiders are at San Francisco next week, then hosting Seattle and visiting Denver for a tough three-game stretch.

Through eight games in 2026, Chinn has recorded 56 tackles, one intercpetion, two pass break ups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Chinn produced a perfect 10.00 relative athletic score thanks to his elite size (6-foot-3) and speed (4.45 40-yard dash). He would be a versatile, athletic counterpart to Cole Bishop in the back end.

Potential Cap Hit: $3.11 million

Elijah Molden, LA Chargers

Oct 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden (22) returns a interception in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Molden is a versatile DB that has experience at free safety and in the slot during his time with the Titans and Chargers.

In five games for LA this season, he's surrendered just five completions for 78 yards. He's on pace for his third consecutive season of allowing a sub-70% completion percentage when targeted.

The 27-year-old has one year remaining on his contract, with a palatable $5.25 million base salary that the Bills wouldn't have too much trouble retaining.

Potential Cap Hit: $2.67 million

Isaiah Pola-Mao, Las Vegas Raiders

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) attempts to intercept a pass during the first half against the Washington Commanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Raiders could be sellers, why not also look at Chinn's teammate (who happens to be the nephew of Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu)?

Like Chinn, Pola-Mao is in the final year of his deal. The 27-year-old lost his starting spot to rookie Treydan Stukes, but started all 17 games in 2025, where he recorded 92 total tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended.

While it wasn't a perfect score like Chinn, his 8.84 relative athletic score is a big part of the ceiling he offers.

Potential Cap Hit: $1.45 million

Nick Cross, Washington Commanders

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) celebrates an interception in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cross was a third round pick by the Colts back in 2022, starting all 17 games for Indy in 2024 and 2025.

He's a tackling machine, recording 146 in 2024 and 120 in 2025. In four games for Washington this season, he's allowed just five completions for 57 yards while in coverage.

With a 9.87 relative athletic score, Cross's elite speed (4.34 40-yard dash) makes him a player worth checking on if Washington decides to sell at the deadline.

Potential Cap Hit: $1.36 million