Bills' Chances of Landing Budda Baker Take Hit With Trade Rumor From Adam Schefter

One of the positions the Buffalo Bills need to address before the NFL trade deadline passes on Nov. 10 is safety.

The Bills haven't gotten great play out of their starters in 2026, Cole Bishop and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and that's especially true with Gardner-Johnson, who is also a candidate to self-destruct and get himself cut at any minute.

Buffalo doesn't have great options behind those two, either, with Damar Hamlin being extremely limited and Jalon Kilgore being unproven as a rookie.

At the very least, the Bills need more depth, but we'd love to see general manager Brandon Beane swing for the fences and get a proven starter who can make a big impact in a Bills defense surrendering the third-most passing yards per game.

Bills trade target may not be available

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for the Bills, one of the best potential options to fill their need at safety, Arizona Cardinals defensive back Budda Baker, might not be available at the trade deadline.

This comes from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who noted on "The Pat McAfee Show" that Arizona may not be keen on trading him.

"That guy has been such a stud I don't know that Budda Baker is gonna be traded," Schefter said. "I don't think Arizona wants to move on from a guy that has meant so much to that franchise. (Baker) is such a baller)."

Why Cardinals should trade Budda Baker

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10), defensive line L.J. Collier (91), safety Budda Baker (3) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no doubt that Baker means a lot to a team he has spent his entire career with. In fact, you could even call the eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro a franchise great at this point.

However, it just doesn't make sense for the rebuilding Cardinals to hold on to him.

After all, Arizona is at least a few years away from being able to compete for anything significant and Baker is going to turn 31 in January and could be well into his decline before that happens.

The timelines just don't match up here, and with the Cardinals' need for more draft capital to accelerate their rebuild, they must seriously consider trading the veteran defensive back.

Why Baker is perfect for Bills

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker would be a massive upgrade for the Bills' secondary.

The veteran defensive back is a difference-maker as a box safety who can both improve Buffalo's run defense and pass-rush with his ability to get after the quarterback when asked to blitz.

He doesn't offer much in coverage, but the Bills can deploy Bishop back deep. Adding Baker would also move Gardner-Johnson down the depth chart and improve the safety room's depth.

It's also worth noting that Baker's contract runs through 2027, so he won't be a short-term rental for Buffalo. He also has a clear out in that deal, so the Bills can cut ties if things don't pan out.

When it comes to draft compensation, a fourth-round pick may be enough to get it done. The Bills can easily afford that with the team having its fourth-round selections in each of the next three years, and Spotrac projects the Bills will have a fourth-round comp pick next year, also.

If Beane and the Bills can find a way to get something done, there's no question Buffalo should pull the trigger.

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