NFL insider reveals why Bills didn't make trade with fire-sale Jets
Breece Hall to the New England Patriots and Garrett Wilson to the Buffalo Bills? As Tuesday's fire sale by the New York Jets grew hotter by the minute before the NFL trade deadline, both of those transactions seemed realistic.
But after a flurry of activity around the league and within the division, the AFC East's two leaders ultimately sat silent. Now we know one of the reasons.
According to The Athletic, the Jets didn't want to trade assets within the division. Wrote NFL reporter Dianna Russini, "AFC East teams reached out to the Jets about potential deals, but New York was reluctant to trade with division rivals."
The 1-7 Jets wound up trading away their two best defensive players - cornerback Sauce Gardner and tackle Quinnen Williams - both under age 30. The division's other bottom-feeder (the 2-7 Miami Dolphins) traded pass-rusher Braelan Phillips last weekend but were quiet on deadline day. Both teams have clearly given up on this season.
The Bills, who trail the Pats by one-half game in the standings, play the Dolphins Sunday and the Jets in the Week 18 finale. New England has the luxury of playing the Jets twice before getting the Dolphins in Week 18.
Bills wanted in on Jets' deadline fire sale?
Hall, the Jets' veteran running back, was liked to the Pats multiple times and the Bills' passing game could've used an upgrade at receiver for Keon Coleman in the form of New York receiver Wilson. Several NFL analysts also believed the Dolphins were open to trading receiver Jaylen Waddle.
While Bills Mafia was frustrated that their team wasn't a deadline "buyer," the Pats didn't make a move despite having the most salary cap space of any team in the league.
