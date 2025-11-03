Josh Allen calls out 'absolute stud' fighting through injury to lead Bills' receivers
Tight end Dalton Kincaid isn't on the field for even half of the Buffalo Bills' offensive snaps, but when he's been, he's loudly made his presence felt.
The November 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs is the perfect example of what a healthy Kincaid can do for the offense. Playing 23 of 66 possible offensive snaps, the 2023 first-round draft pick made six catches for a game-high 101 receiving yards.
Cleanly beating his defender on a route to the corner, Kincaid opened the game's scoring by making a 23-yard touchdown reception from Josh Allen with 8:00 left in the first quarter. He's scored in four of the seven games he's played thus far this season.
"He's an absolute stud. He continues to get better and better, and I feel like each week, he's getting better," said Allen after the 28-21 victory over the reigning three-time AFC champion Chiefs.
After a solid rookie season, Kincaid's production dropped in 2024, and it was likely a product of an in-season knee injury that he fought through.
It hasn't exactly been a smooth ride thus far this season either. Whether it was the lingering effects of last year's knee injury, or a strained oblique, Kincaid has seemingly been short of 100 percent health. He missed the October 13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons officially due to the oblique issue.
"And he's getting healthier, which is awesome. So, it kind of shows you the type of player that he is and can be," said Allen.
As for the present, he's the Bills' current receiving leaders. Kincaid has secured 27 of 33 targets for a team-high 411 yards, and he's done it despite playing only 44 percent of possible offensive snaps.
There's no denying Kincaid is beginning to look like the special weapon the Bills thought they were getting when they traded up two spots to draft him.
"He's going to continue to progress, and, you know, my relationship and my trust in him is only going to continue to grow," said Allen.
Now, it's about Kincaid staying healthy and earning more opportunities to affect the game like he did in Week 9.
