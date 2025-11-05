Bills' statement win over Chiefs drew a record-setting TV audience on CBS

“NFL ON CBS” continues its record-setting season with its best Week 9 audience since the NFL returned to CBS in 1998.



🏈Chiefs-Bills delivers nearly 31 million viewers, the most-watched Week 9 game on CBS since 2007 (8-0 Patriots vs 7-0 Colts)



🏈Most-watched program of the week… pic.twitter.com/k11vkw2TSz