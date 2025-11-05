Bills' statement win over Chiefs drew a record-setting TV audience on CBS
As good as the Buffalo's win over the Kansas City Chiefs was for its record and the Bills Mafia morale, it was proved even better for CBS' TV ratings.
CBS announced late Tuesday that Bills-Chiefs averaged 30.8 million viewers, making it the second-most-watched game of the 2025 season. The only NFL game with a bigger audience was the Week 2 Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, which averaged 33.8 million.
CBS helped along the big number, bringing its NFL Today pre-game studio show to Highmark Stadium and showing the game to 100% of the country.
The Bills won the game, 28-21, cementing their regular-season dominance over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs and confirming that the rivalry is currently one of the best in the league.
In addition to the huge overall rating, Bills-Chiefs is CBS' most-watched Week 9 game since 2007 For that one, both Tom Brady's New England Patriots and Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts entered undefeated.
Bills-Chiefs was also the highest-viewed TV show on any network last week, out-drawing FOX's Game 7 of the World Series. In the bigger picture, the game is CBS' fifth-best Sunday NFL game since 1998.
In other words, while the Bills may have slumped during Weeks 5-6 with consecutive losses, a large swath of America tuned in to see them beat the Chiefs and are again — or perhaps still — convinced Buffalo is the team to beat in the AFC.
