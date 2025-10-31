'Internal NFL cap report' reveals serious obstacle for Bills on trade market
The most challenging task for Buffalo Bills' brass this fall may not be settling on a trade agreement, but finding a way to fit the added player in under the NFL salary cap.
The Bills were known to be tight up against the spending limit since the summertime, and, now, with the November 4 trade deadline approaching, Sports Illustrated senior reporter Albert Breer provided some staggering perspective.
Citing an "internal NFL cap report," Breer revealed that the Bills have the least amount of room to maneuver amongst all 32 teams. The report estimates Buffalo to be within $1.76 million of reaching the $279.2 million spending limit for the season.
Fortunately for the Bills, their most-prominent rival is also cap strapped. The Kansas City Chiefs are second overall with only $1.85 million to spend.
The lack of salary cap space is like it the greatest deterrent to Buffalo's ability to add a real difference-maker prior to the trade deadline. For example, three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who carries a $23.7 million cap charge (Spotrac) this season, is likely off limits unless the Bills can pull off some incredible financial gymnastics.
Should Buffalo agree to terms with a trade partner, the player must fit in under the salary cap before the deal can happen. In order to make it work, the Bills would presumably create midseason cap relief by restructuring one of their higher-priced veteran contracts.
Although such a move creates short-term cap space, it hamstrings management's ability to operate in future seasons. The only other option is to release a bottom-of-the-roster player, such as return specialist Brandon Codrington, but any savings will be minimal.
The Bills have enough draft capital to make a trade, and they an MVP quarterback that makes Orchard Park a desired destination for players around the NFL. The problem is finding a way to create enough salary cap space to make a deal feasible.
