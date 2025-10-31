Bills Central

'Internal NFL cap report' reveals serious obstacle for Bills on trade market

The Buffalo BIlls are likely active on the phones with the November 4 trade deadline approaching, but, to an extent, their hands may be tied

Ralph Ventre

Terry Pegula, owner, CEO and president of the Buffalo Bills and Brandon Beane, general manager, talk and walk off the field at the end of practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025.
Terry Pegula, owner, CEO and president of the Buffalo Bills and Brandon Beane, general manager, talk and walk off the field at the end of practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The most challenging task for Buffalo Bills' brass this fall may not be settling on a trade agreement, but finding a way to fit the added player in under the NFL salary cap.

The Bills were known to be tight up against the spending limit since the summertime, and, now, with the November 4 trade deadline approaching, Sports Illustrated senior reporter Albert Breer provided some staggering perspective.

Citing an "internal NFL cap report," Breer revealed that the Bills have the least amount of room to maneuver amongst all 32 teams. The report estimates Buffalo to be within $1.76 million of reaching the $279.2 million spending limit for the season.

Fortunately for the Bills, their most-prominent rival is also cap strapped. The Kansas City Chiefs are second overall with only $1.85 million to spend.

RELATED:'Day 2 draft pick' may be enough for Bills to bring proven WR back to AFC East

The lack of salary cap space is like it the greatest deterrent to Buffalo's ability to add a real difference-maker prior to the trade deadline. For example, three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who carries a $23.7 million cap charge (Spotrac) this season, is likely off limits unless the Bills can pull off some incredible financial gymnastics.

Dexter Lawrence II (97)
Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) returns an interception as Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Should Buffalo agree to terms with a trade partner, the player must fit in under the salary cap before the deal can happen. In order to make it work, the Bills would presumably create midseason cap relief by restructuring one of their higher-priced veteran contracts.

RELATED: Brandon Beane explains how much money Bills will save due to player suspensions

Although such a move creates short-term cap space, it hamstrings management's ability to operate in future seasons. The only other option is to release a bottom-of-the-roster player, such as return specialist Brandon Codrington, but any savings will be minimal.

The Bills have enough draft capital to make a trade, and they an MVP quarterback that makes Orchard Park a desired destination for players around the NFL. The problem is finding a way to create enough salary cap space to make a deal feasible.

Jakobi Meyers (16)
Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch against the Indianapolis Colts / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.