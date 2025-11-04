Bills skyrocket up NFL power rankings and eye regaining first place in AFC East
Last weekend's convincing victory over their nemesis didn't give the Buffalo Bills the lead in the AFC East or clinch a berth in January's AFC Championship Game. But what the 28-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs may lack in substance was made up for in style.
After controlling the ball on offense and keeping Patrick Mahomes without a touchdown pass, the Bills skyrocketed up The Athletic's latest power rankings. Last week, they came in at No. 10. In the new rankings entering Week 10, the Bills are No. 3.
MORE: Despite improved Super Bowl odds, will Bills make Chiefs-specific trade?
"Their consecutive losses in October feel like ancient history after throttling the Panthers and dispatching Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs," The Athletic writes of Buffalo. "The defense still needs to be better against the run, but the Bills are rounding into form as we head into the second half."
With some teams already playing nine games, the season is (sort of) at its halfway point. The Bills started 4-0 with far-fetched dreams of an undefeated season and a leisurely stroll to Super Bowl LX. Then came ugly losses to the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, followed by the stain-removing win over the Chiefs.
Add it all up and 6-2 Buffalo's "mid-season" grade from The Athletic: A-minus.
Bills Are Suddenly Back on Track?
In a wild Week 9 in which four of the top six teams lost, the Bills shot from 10 to 3 and now trail only the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. Rounding out the Top 5 are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts.
The Patriots, who still lead the Bills in the division, are ranked No. 9 and the Chiefs slid from 4th to No. 10.
MORE: Pressure on Bills to match predicted trade-deadline moves by first-place Patriots
By the end of Sunday, the Bills could find themselves back atop the AFC East standings. They have a layup in Miami against the reeling, 2-7 Dolphins, while the Patriots travel for a tough game at the 6-2 Buccaneers.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —