NFL Trade Deadline: Three Reasons Bills Should Pass on Cornerback

The Buffalo Bills need help on defense, and multiple reports have confirmed that Brandon Beane's focus at the deadline has been trying to help Jim Leonhard's struggling unit.

A tweet on Saturday from NFL reporter Albert Breer specified which positions Beane is looking at, which mentioned corner and safety as deadline targets for Buffalo.

I recently examined four salary-cap-friendly safety targets for the Bills because I believe it is their strongest position of need. I don't feel the same about the state of Buffalo's cornerbacks, so here's three reasons why Beane should not give up draft picks and salary cap allocation to the CB position at the deadline.

Don't block Davison Igbinosun

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) reacts after a defensive stop in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

IGB has been a surprise contributor for Leonhard's defense, after Maxwell Hairston struggled to start the season.

The rookie has recorded eight pass break ups already this season, surrendering a 51.5% completion percentage when targeted. There's no reason to give up the premium assets necessary to acquire a CB that would start over him.

The former Buckeye needs to clean up the penalties - already with six in seven games - but sometimes that is a consequence you can live with given the physical edge he brings to each and every down.

CB3 already in building

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) celebrates after an interception during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Bills are truly interested in a CB, but someone that would fill in as depth behind Benford and Igbinosun, that would make more sense. However, they just acquired their CB3 a few weeks ago.

Tre'Davious White had a strong campaign in 2025 considering it was his age-30 season. Starting 16 games, he recorded 10 passes defended and an INT, along with 40 tackles and six TFLs. In coverage, opposing QBs had a 71.1 passer rating when targeting the veteran, completing just 51.1% of their passes.

White isn't the All-Pro he once was - multiple season-ending injuries will do that to a player - but he's still a roster-caliber player who hasn't shown signs of a steep decline just yet. The Bills should take advantage of the experience and leadership they currently possess on the practice squad, and have White serve as the team's third boundary corner come the postseason.

Dee Alford's versatility

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) lines up in pass coverage during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After surprisingly drafting IGB in the second round of the draft, Beane emphasized the importance of having depth at the CB position. I'm not here to debate that. However, the Bills have more depth than usual between White, Hairston, and technically Dee Alford.

Alford has been the team's primary slot corner this season, where he's had his ups and downs, but the former Falcon also has experience playing on the outside. In 2025, he recorded 143 snaps on the boundary, showcasing his ability to play wherever Atlanta needed him.

I'm not advocating for Buffalo to officially move him to the perimeter, but in a pinch, the emergence of a former practice squad player might make that decision easier.

Te'Cory Couch enjoyed a stellar game last week against the Ravens. Yes, Joe Fagnano was in at QB, but that didn't change the fact that he was matched up against the talented Zay Flowers and capable Rashod Bateman. Couch's understanding of coverage assignments, sticky man coverage, and communication skills were on full display, and should give Buffalo confidence to deploy him when necessary moving forward.