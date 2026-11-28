Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane already used his second-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft to help improve the team's secondary. Beane agreed to send that pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for safety Amani Hooker, who has already been a positive addition.

In a recent 2027 NFL mock draft, the Bills are predicted to use their first-round pick on the secondary as well.

FanSided's Cody Williams released his latest mock draft and has the Bills making the final selection in Round 1, which they use on Texas safety Jelani McDonald. While Buffalo already has two starting safeties in Hooker and Cole Bishop, Williams sees him as a force in the middle, which is where they need help.

Round 1, Pick 32: Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald intercepts a pass during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams believes the Bills are wasting Josh Allen's prime with a defense that doesn't play with enough power. While he believes they can also add help at linebacker, Williams thinks the upside of McDonald is too much to pass on at this point.

"For the Bills to start categorically fixing their defense, they have to be able to get better up the middle. That side of the ball is wasting what Josh Allen is capable of on the other side. They addressed safety at the trade deadline but need long-term help there and at linebacker. With Jelani McDonald here, that's an easy choice," Williams wrote.

"He's a tremendous run defender who has great instincts over the top. While he's not perfect in deep coverage and can be susceptible over the top, he's someone who profiles to step in right away and make an impact on the Buffalo defense."

McDonald is listed at 6-foot-1 and 201 pounds, but he plays much larger than that. He's a fearless player who serves as a hybrid linebacker and safety. He's limited in deep coverage, but with Hooker under contract, the Bills have this covered. They also have a more traditional safety in Cole Bishop, which would allow defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard to move McDonald around.

What would be really intriguing would be seeing McDonald play as a linebacker in the nickel package. That would give them someone who can cover better than a traditional linebacker, without exposing McDonald to deep coverage. The Bills also wouldn't be sacrificing run defense, since McDonald shines closer to the line of scrimmage.

McDonald might not be an ideal fit for every team, but he could be a home run addition for the Bills.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —