Josh Allen has perfect response for Sean McDermott's 'hard' mid-week Bills' practice

Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott has certain expectations for his players.

There's a standard that needs to be met, and, apparently, despite winning on the scoreboard, the Bills did not perform up to that standard in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

As a result, the Bills held a fully-padded practice on Wednesday in Orchard Park even with six new players on the injury report.

"It's early in the year and we've got a lot to improve on. And so again, our focus needs to be squarely on what we can do better and putting in that work today to do that," said McDermott. "It's Wednesday, we're here to practice, we're here to get better, and this week needs to be hard. It really needs to be hard for us."

So, the Bills lined up and smashed pads on the practice field with their road matchup against the New York Jets only four days away.

The elevated intensity and the physical demands did not faze starting quarterback Josh Allen. In fact, the reigning NFL MVP suggested that the Bills are built for it.

"This is a tough sport," said Allen. "It's not for everybody. You got to be a little sick to love this game. We got some sickos."

In a sense, however, Allen is of a special breed. The field general has repeatedly mentioned how much he craves contact, feeling the need to get that first hit out of the way every time out.

Even though the quarterback is off limits for defenders during practice, the sicko in him likely wouldn't mind trying to bowl over a would-be tackler, even on Wednesdays.

Allen and the Bills return to action on September 14 against the AFC East rival Jets. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

