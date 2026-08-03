The Good and Not So Good from First Padded Practice of Bills' Training Camp

After taking Sunday off, the Buffalo Bills are back on the field Monday for their first partially-padded practice of training camp. There was plenty of good information to learn during the first few practices of camp, but the extra physicality from the pads coming on always takes things up another notch.

As has been the case throughout the first few practices of camp, the weather was less than ideal. The Bills were also without one of their top players on defense, with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson nursing a calf injury.

Despite the weather, and the absence of one of their top defenders, practice went on as usual. The Bills, who plan to move into full pads on Tuesday, removed their pads prior to Monday's team periods.

With this session in the books, let's take a look at what stood out as positives and negatives during Monday's practice.

Good: T.J. Sanders shows up

T.J. Sanders gets set before a drill at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A second-round pick out of South Carolina in 2025, T.J. Sanders struggled to find his groove as a rookie. On Monday, he looked as though the light bulb was starting to come on. Sanders was disruptive when rushing the quarterback and had one play that would have resulted in a sack on Josh Allen in a real game situation.

Not so good: Dalton Kincaid banged up?

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, tight end Dalton Kincaid has been one of the top receiving threats on the Bills' roster. Unfortunately, he's had issues staying healthy and has yet to play 17 games in a season.

Dating back to 2024, Kincaid has been dealing with nagging knee issues but decided not to get surgery during the offseason. He has been putting together an excellent camp, but we were all reminded of the durability concerns on Monday. Kincaid was slow to get up following a play during 11-on-11s and reportedly had his knee examined by trainers. He was able to return to the field and continue practice, and afterward said it was not "knee related," but said he was hit in the "family jewels." Even so, it was still a reminder of his injury problem.

Good: Cole Bishop still shining

Bills defensive back Cole Bishop pulls in a pass during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Safety Cole Bishop emerged as a star during his second season with the Bills. Now entering year three, it's clear that Bishop's arrow is still pointing up. On Monday, he displayed excellent instincts in coverage and had one of the best plays of the day. In coverage with the much larger Dawson Knox, Bishop was able to break up a pass. Josh Allen wanted a flag, but for Bishop, it showed that he can get physical when necessary, and come out on top.

Not so good: Deone Walker limited?

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deone Walker was a breakout star as a rookie and is expected to take his game to a new level under Jim Leonhard. Unfortunately, we didn't get to see him in action when the pads came on. Instead, Walker was seen working with the trainers on the sideline, and while there was no update on what happened, a sleeve on his left arm suggests that's where he was injured.

Good: DBs step up without C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo escaped disaster when it was revealed that the injury sustained by safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson wasn't expected to be a long-term issue. Even so, he was unable to go on Monday, which opened the door for a surprise starter opposite Cole Bishop. Veteran Damar Hamlin was on the field with the first team, and played well. Hamlin even forced an incompletion in coverage against Dawson Knox.

Hamlin wasn't the only defensive back to play well, either. Rookie safety Jalon Kilgore continued his hot start with a pass break-up in the end zone. 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston also broke up a pass in the end zone, as the entire secondary had a strong showing.

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