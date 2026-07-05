Cole Bishop Named Bills Most Promising Building Block Ahead of 2026 Training Camp

Cole Bishop entered the 2025 season with several questions. One of two second-round picks for the Buffalo Bills in 2024, Bishop showed promise as a rookie but struggled with health and started just four of 16 games.

He was able to make the most of his second season in the league, emerging as one of the more consistent playmakers in the secondary. Entering his third year in the league, Bishop is being asked to step up as one of the leaders in a revamped secondary.

Cole Bishop offers plenty of versatIlity in Buffalo's secondary

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop intercepts the ball on the last play of the game against the Jaguars. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, Bishop will be able to rise to the challenge. Knox selected the "most promising building block" for each team and chose Bishop for Buffalo.

During his second season with the Bills, Bishop recorded 85 tackles, two sacks, seven pass deflections, and three interceptions. Those numbers impressed Knox, but it was his overall coverage and versatility that led to Bishop's selection.

"He also allowed an opposing passer rating of only 65.6 in coverage. He also filled multiple roles on the defense, seeing time at free safety, in the slot, and in the box," Knox wrote.

"If Bishop can build on his impressive sophomore campaign, he'll cement himself as a mainstay in the secondary and one of the faces of Buffalo's defense."

While Bishop played in every game this past season, he didn't escape without injury. As Bills On SI's Alex Brasky wrote, Bishop needed an operation on his knee during the offseason, which could be worth monitoring as training camp kicks off in late July.

Bills remade their defense during 2026 offseason

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bishop will be asked to take on more leadership in 2026 as the Bills are revamping their defense to fit new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's vision.

That includes multiple new defensive backs as Buffalo signed cornerback Dee Alford and safeties Geno Smith and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency. During the NFL draft, they added Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun in Round 2, South Carolina safety Jalon Kilgore in Round 5, and Missouri cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. in Round 7.

Buffalo also brought in veteran Bradley Chubb and rookie second-round pick T.J. Parker to improve their pass rush. For Bishop, his focus will be on helping the secondary get up to speed in Leonhard's scheme while preparing to take his next step as the building block that Knox expects him to be.