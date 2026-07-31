The Good & Not So Good from Day 2 of Bills Camp: Jalon Kilgore Finding His Stride

Thursday was the second day of practice for the Buffalo Bills 2026 training camp. Wednesday was a day full of nasty weather, and there was more of the same on Thursday.

The skies were cloudy and the players were once again dealing with wet conditions from the rain. As was the case on Wednesday, the Bills didn't let that slow them down. Instead, they put together another solid day of work. Now, we look back at the day and identify what stood out, both positively and negatively.

The Good

Kaleb Elarms-Orr "Doesn't Blink"

Due to a lack of depth at inside linebacker, rookie fourth-round pick Kaleb Elarms-Orr could find his way onto the field this season. With Dorian Williams and Terrel Bernard both sitting out early in drills, Elarms-Orr has been working with the first team and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has been impressed with what he's seen, saying he "just doesn't blink." Elarms-Orr has the talent to be a star in the middle of the defense, especially if he continues to impress.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson living up to the hype

Buffalo Bills safety C.J Gardner-Johnson speaks with the media after a training camp session at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

C.J. Gardner-Johnson was a controversial addition this offseason, but there's no denying he has the skill set to make a difference. On Thursday, Gardner-Johnson was one of the best defenders on the field. He's been solid in coverage and has been getting players set up in the secondary. While his tenure with the Houston Texans ended on a sour note, his early work in Buffalo is encouraging.

Jalon Kilgore stands out

Kaleb Elarms-Orr isn't the only mid-round pick who has turned heads in Rochester. Fifth-round pick Jalon Kilgore has lined up at safety as well as in the nickel and is holding his own at both. On Thursday, he had two pass breakups, showing great instincts in coverage.

Jalon Kilgore flashed on Day 2 of Bills camp. The 5th round rookie had two impressive PBUs down the field.



From what I've seen, he's lined up at both nickel and safety so far. pic.twitter.com/ZAjuA5Hzhg — Carl Jones (@Jones11_) July 30, 2026

Kilgore was a standout during his time with South Carolina and was quickly identified as a potential draft steal. Just two practices in, the draft steal label only seems more accurate.

We wrote more about the safety competition earlier on Thursday.

DJ Moore was on a roll

Buffalo Bills WR DJ Moore catches a pass during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was just a second practice in a Bills uniform for DJ Moore, but his connection with Josh Allen continues to improve. Moore made a couple of big catches on the day. Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News said that Moore and Allen have been focused on their communication, stating that Thursday was proof of the work they have put in.

"Everyone at practice Thursday witnessed the by-product of their strengthening connection. With Moore streaking down the left sideline, Allen threw a perfect pass for a touchdown. Then, on a five-step slant to the middle of the field, Moore got open and turned the catch into a 45-yard score," Lysowski wrote.

Not So Good

Davison Igbinosun had a rookie-type day

Ohio State Buckeyes CB Davison Igbinosun celebrates an interception during the Big Ten Conference championship game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While DJ Moore had a strong day of practice, rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun had his share of struggles. Igbinosun had a hard time sticking with players when asked to provide tight coverage, and that included Moore being able to beat him for a big gain over the middle.

DJ Moore over the middle on the post against Davison Igbinosun, beat him good for his second big gain today



First came during 7 on 7 due to busted coverage. He and Josh Allen connecting a lot through two days of camp pic.twitter.com/GTGmG346bp — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) July 30, 2026

It's nothing to be too concerned about, especially since Igbinosun is only in his second-ever NFL training camp practice, but this was a day that he would love to be able to do over.

Phidarian Mathis Dealing With an Injury

There will always be injuries to worry about, and the Bills had one pop up on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis left practice after being banged up, although the team did not disclose what type of an injury he was dealing with. Mathis is buried on the depth chart, so any missed time could be detrimental for him as he fights for his position on the 53-man roster.

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