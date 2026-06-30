Two Buffalo Bills Who Won't Be on the Roster by Week 1

Before you know it, the Buffalo Bills will be headed to Pittsford for 2026 training camp at St. John Fisher University.

With training camp comes much uncertainty surrounding the Bills’ roster, which will be trimmed from 91 players to 53 by the time the team reaches Week 1 of the regular season. As you peruse Buffalo’s list of rostered players, there are a couple who stand out as those who are most likely to be cut before breaking camp in August.

The first of those names is offensive lineman Chase Lundt, who is entering his second season with the team since he was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Lundt played just two games for the Bills during his rookie season and the team has since brought in additional options up front that could push Lundt out the door.

Buffalo drafted Jude Bowry with the No. 102 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 draft and he may represent the team’s future at the tackle position. Bowry is 6-foot-5, 311 pounds and is 22 years old, four years younger than Lundt.

After the Bills used valuable draft capital on the former Boston College OL, Lundt may be deemed an unneeded depth piece. With that being the case, I could see him landing on Buffalo’s 16-man practice squad when things are all said and done.

DeWayne Carter’s time with Bills running short

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (90) heads towards New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After an Achilles tear ended his season before Week 1 a year ago, DeWayne Carter could be left out of the mix entirely in 2026. With the Bills bringing in another defensive lineman through the draft in fifth-rounder Zane Durant, Buffalo’s defensive line group, while uninspiring, is becoming a bit crowded. That’s likely to leave Carter as the odd man out come cutdown day.

Carter was selected by the Bills with the No. 95 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft but has yet to display much sign for optimism. Even before his season-ending injury last season, he was largely ineffective during a rookie year that was also plagued by a wrist injury.

Barring an explosive start to training camp, it’s unlikely that Carter will do enough to stick around into the regular season. Buffalo has drafted three defensive tackles since Carter’s selection in ’24, including Durant and 2025 picks T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker. Additionally, 2025 third-round pick Landon Jackson is expected to shift inside from his edge rusher position.

If things don’t go perfectly for Carter over the next couple of months, he will be searching for work elsewhere entering the 2026 campaign.