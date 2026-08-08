Four Bills' Offensive Players Whose Stock Dropped After Poor Performances in Pittsford

The Buffalo Bills wrapped up their abbreviated camping trip to St. John Fisher University on August 7, as the Bills headed down the I-90 on Friday afternoon to Orchard Park, New York, to finish off the rest of training camp back at their home base for the remainder of the summer, which includes finally being able to step into the franchise’s new $2.1 billion Highmark Stadium along Abbott Road in Buffalo’s southeastern suburb.

Seven total practices at the private campus in Pittsford, New York, probably didn’t seem like enough to fans who travel to the greater Finger Lakes region every year to see the Bills practice, but team president of business operations Pete Guelli revealed after Day 5 of training camp that the team would be back next summer—as well as further into the future—and that the shortened stay was merely a scheduling coincidence this offseason.

So, fear not, Bills Mafia.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (middle) signs autographs at the end of Day 6 of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With that said, there are at least a few players on the current roster that likely won’t be back to stay in the dorms next July and August due to their poor play on the Pittsford fields over the past two weeks.

And, on that note, here are four offensive players who have seen their stock slipping at St. John Fisher through the first seven practices.

Can they turn it around before it’s too late? We’ll see, the preseason is drawing closer.

OL Tylan Grable

Buffalo Bills reserve offensive lineman Tylan Grable (68) drives back Bills' starting right tackle Spencer Brown (79) during a drill at Buffalo's training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Third-year veteran offensive lineman Tylan Grable was a bit of a curious pick by Brandon Beane in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft considering Buffalo’s already stacked depth chart at the position at the time, but it was thought that the incredibly cerebral—and athletic—former University of Central Florida lineman would eventually slide into a swing tackle role in Buffalo: and maybe even a starting position at some point.

But Grable, a 6-foot-5, 313-pound former high school quarterback and one-time collegiate tight end at Jacksonville State prior to going to UCF, hasn’t panned out in the pros so far, and his play this summer in Pittsford hasn’t necessarily answered any questions surrounding his status with the team moving forward.

Year 3 would presumably be the time one would expect Grable to finally make a jump in the NFL, but the Gordon, Georgia, native was on injured reserve for most of the regular season last year due to concerning concussion symptoms that lingered all the way until he was activated in Week 13 before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, so the slow development isn’t totally shocking.

Jan. 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Tylan Grable (68) takes the field before the AFC championship versus the Kansas City Chiefs | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

However, even still, he’s falling behind a bit in the current swing tackle competition. On Day 7—the final morning session of camp at St. John Fisher—he split reps with rookie fourth-round pick and fellow offensive lineman Jude Bowry on the starting unit while veteran left tackle Dion Dawkins took the day off.

If Grable had firm control of the swing position already, then he probably wouldn’t be bothered with splitting those precious reps.

Undoubtedly, Bowry is on the former Bills’ sixth-rounder’s heels.

But, Grable could change that with a few solid preseason outings. His rookie competitor had a false start during his time with the starting unit on the final day in Pittsford, so there’s still hope for the former UCF standout yet.

OL Chase Lundt

Buffalo Bills reserve offensive lineman Chase Lundt (77) works on footwork before Day 4 of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Monday, August 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Much for the same reasons mentioned above for Tylan Grable, last year’s sixth-round pick—former University of Connecticut offensive tackle Chase Lundt—doesn’t seem to have a clear path to a roster spot after the first few weeks of training camp.

At 6-foot-7, 304 pounds, Lundt is a massive human being, but surprisingly has short sub-33-inch arms (32 ⅝”). As a result, the Bills have tried cross-training the 26-year-old lineman at both tackle and guard, but he really hasn’t settled into either.

Now, seeing rookie Jude Bowry coming along at tackle, and with the ongoing battle between veterans Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett at left guard presumably going to leave one of those players as the primary backup at all three interior spots up front this year, it looks as if Lundt is going to be the odd man out.

The preseason can change that, of course, but so far it just feels as if Lundt’s been like a square peg that’s trying to be shoved into a round hole through seven days of practice.

Maybe there are greener pastures awaiting him the rest of the offseason in Orchard Park.

QB Kyle Allen/QB Shane Buechele

July 29, 2026; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with backup quarterbacks Kyle Allen (11) and Shane Buechele (6) during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nothing much really needs to be said here.

Backup quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Shane Buechele are—without a doubt—two of the worst options at the position in the entire National Football League.

Both Allen and Buechele seem like great locker room presences, but beyond that . . . it’s murky.

Neither has looked particularly sharp through the first several morning sessions in the greater Rochester, New York, area, and the thought of either player having to come into a live regular-season game with the starting unit is scary.

Buffalo Bills veteran backup quarterback Kyle Allen gets ready to throw a pass during practice at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brandon Beane may have knocked it out of the park with O’Cyrus Torrence’s recent contract extension, but he struck out looking three times with the thought that either Allen or Buechele were legitimate options at the backup quarterback spot.

If the Bills can afford to sign four of their five offensive lineman to substantial contracts, then they surely could have signed a better option than a pair of Josh Allen’s buddies.

We’ll see if there’s any movement at the spot going forward, especially if there are a couple horrific performances put on tape by the two previously mentioned quarterbacks in the upcoming slate of preseason games that are soon-to-be on tap.

WR Keon Coleman

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) greets defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) during Day 6 of Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, August 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For those that are avid readers of Bills ON SI, then this may seem a little peculiar given that the site just touched on Coleman seemingly climbing up the roster ranks in the middle of this past week, but—to be honest—there aren’t a ton of players struggling too greatly so far this training camp, therefore somebody had to go in this spot: for right or wrong.

However, given that the former 2024 second-round pick has been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride with his performances through the first two weeks, it felt appropriate to slot him into this last spot.

On Friday’s final training session at St. John Fisher University, Coleman had a slight “case of the drops” on the practice fields in Pittsford, New York, which was a bit frustrating to see.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman pushes past a blocker during individual drills during the opening day of Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Opelousas, Louisiana, native has the potential to be great given his athletic background as a former collegiate basketball player at Michigan State University prior to joining the Florida State University Seminoles via the transfer portal in 2023, and former Bills’ receiver Stevie Johnson even worked with the 6-foot-3, 213-pound wideout this spring to try and help get the best out of the traits that he possesses.

At times, Coleman has looked stellar in camp . . . and then there have also been moments where he’s been a bit sloppy.

The Bills need him to continue trending upward instead of taking some many periodic dips in his play.

We’ll see if he can do it moving forward or not.

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