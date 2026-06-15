Four Buffalo Bills On the Roster Bubble After Mandatory Minicamp

With the Buffalo Bills’ mandatory minicamp in the rearview mirror, the roster is starting to take shape as a month and a half remains until training camp.

However, there are a few players whose spot remains a bit tenuous as we approach the team’s stretch at St. John Fisher University. The first that comes to mind is defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, who is entering his third season with the Bills having yet to produce a meaningful impact.

Carter has struggled with injuries throughout his young career, including a wrist injury during his rookie season, followed by a torn Achilles during the preseason last year, which wasted his entire sophomore campaign. To date, the 2024 third-round pick has recorded just 14 tackles and three quarterback hits.

He earned a dismal Pro Football Reference overall defense grade of 41.4 in 2024. That was 121st out of 132 players graded at the position.

The third-year pro put on a bit of weight this offseason, which he hopes leads to increased success as he expects to shift inside to nose tackle. However, if he fails to measure up leading into Week 1, he may be the odd-man out in Buffalo’s defensive line rotation.

Javon Solomon, edge rusher

When the Bills began the offseason, Solomon appeared to have a golden opportunity to seize a contributing role in his third professional season. But Buffalo has since added free agent Bradley Chubb and second-round pick T.J. Parker to help bolster their pass-rushing unit.

That has left Solomon on the outside looking in at a chance to impact the game defensively. Additionally, Michael Hoecht is well on his way back from a season-ending Achilles injury he sustained a season ago, while late offseason free-agent addition Mike Danna, a former Super Bowl champion, has also been added to the mix.

Solomon has played sparingly through his first two seasons, as he was on the field for only 20% of the Bills’ defensive snaps last season. That has not provided him with much opportunity to shine early in his career, which places him in a tough position in his pursuit of a spot in in the team’s pass-rush rotation this season.

The 25-year-old has only recorded three sacks through his first two years in the league and it doesn’t seem as if he will have much opportunity to increase that total as it stands today.

Chase Lundt, offensive line

The Bills former sixth-round pick finished his rookie year on Injured Reserve with a knee injury after playing two games for the Bills in 2025. He only played three offensive snaps, which leaves his potential untapped entering Year 2.

Lundt is believed to possess the versatility needed to suit up both at guard and tackle, where the Bills have vacancies on their 2026 roster. Buffalo needs a new starting left guard after former starter David Edwards’ free-agent departure and also a new swing tackle after Ryan Van Demark left in free agency for the Minnesota Vikings.

He is not considered a leading candidate for either role, which leaves him with plenty to prove during training camp if he wants to stick on the roster entering Week 1. Buffalo drafted tackle Jude Bowry in the fourth round and guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, both of whom present added competition for Lundt.

Mecole Hardman Jr., wide receiver

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman returns a punt during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It appears that Hardman Jr.’s best opportunity to earn a roster spot would be to do so as the Bills’ punt returner. However, there are a number of players who are expected to compete for the job during training camp, while the team’s top punt returner from a season ago, Khalil Shakir, is also waiting in the wings.

Hardman Jr.’s first stint with the Bills was a roller coaster, as he recorded a 61-yard kick return in his first game with the team in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But later in that game he lost a fumble on a punt return then he was lost due to a season-ending calf injury in his second game with the Bills.

With several weeks to go before camp, things don’t look promising for Hardman Jr., but that could change once the team arrives at camp in late July.