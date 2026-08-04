Two Undrafted Bills' Players Follow Jim Leonhard's Footsteps in Depth Chart Climb
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If anyone can relate, it's the defensive coordinator himself.
The Buffalo Bills signed 5-foot-8 safety Jim Leonhard in 2005, and the undrafted rookie proceeded to make the 53-man roster that summer en-route to a 10-year NFL playing career.
More than 20 years later, Leonhard has returned to the place where his professional life began, taking over as the Bills' defensive coordinator.
As the highly-regarded football mind brings a fresh approach to the defense, there are multiple undrafted players vying to be part of the makeover. In particular, two have stood out thus far.
"There's a lot to be determined on that field. They're gonna get the opportunity to go compete and win roles," said Leonhard prior to the July 30 practice.
ILB Keonta Jenkins
For as many times as the inside linebacker position has been discussed in recent months, there hasn't been much said about Keonta Jenkins, who spent his rookie season on the Bills' practice squad.
Whether or not Jenkins feels overlooked is unknown, but he's certainly playing like he has something to prove. The undrafted linebacker, who began his Virginia Tech career as a safety before transitioning into a hybrid role, has looked competent in pass coverage thus far. He's taken a bulk of second-team reps and even saw some first-team action with Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams being eased into training camp.
Now, he'll have to continue to make noise when the pads come on.
“For linebackers, it's hard to get a true evaluation until the pads come on and you start getting into different situations," said Leonhard. "But early reviews are great, man. I love the way that they're playing and functioning within the defense."
Jenkins made three regular season appearances in 2025 as a gameday elevation, logging 39 special teams reps and 23 snaps on defense.
CB Kani Walker (R)
From undrafted out of the Southeastern Conference to eventual Bills' contributor, cornerback Levi Wallace pulled it off nearly 10 years ago, and now Kani Walker, who made 11 starts for Arkansas in 2025, gives it a try.
The 6-foot-2 Walker, who also played for Louisville and Oklahoma, has been a pleasant surprise throughout the first four training camp practices. He appears to be a legitimate candidate for the fourth cornerback spot based on the fact Walker's been seeing a heavy dose of second-team reps alongside second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun in team drills.
“Just not a ton of experience past the first group [of cornerbacks]. That's gonna be a heated battle among many during camp, so, definitely one we have our eyes on. We like who we have. We like the talent. We like where they're at currently," said Leonhard.
Walker has appeared sticky in coverage to say the least during open practices at St. John Fisher University, seemingly making notable pass break-ups on a daily basis.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.