Two Undrafted Bills' Players Follow Jim Leonhard's Footsteps in Depth Chart Climb

If anyone can relate, it's the defensive coordinator himself.

The Buffalo Bills signed 5-foot-8 safety Jim Leonhard in 2005, and the undrafted rookie proceeded to make the 53-man roster that summer en-route to a 10-year NFL playing career.

More than 20 years later, Leonhard has returned to the place where his professional life began, taking over as the Bills' defensive coordinator.

As the highly-regarded football mind brings a fresh approach to the defense, there are multiple undrafted players vying to be part of the makeover. In particular, two have stood out thus far.

"There's a lot to be determined on that field. They're gonna get the opportunity to go compete and win roles," said Leonhard prior to the July 30 practice.

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard visits with players during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ILB Keonta Jenkins

For as many times as the inside linebacker position has been discussed in recent months, there hasn't been much said about Keonta Jenkins, who spent his rookie season on the Bills' practice squad.

Whether or not Jenkins feels overlooked is unknown, but he's certainly playing like he has something to prove. The undrafted linebacker, who began his Virginia Tech career as a safety before transitioning into a hybrid role, has looked competent in pass coverage thus far. He's taken a bulk of second-team reps and even saw some first-team action with Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams being eased into training camp.

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Keonta Jenkins (49) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, he'll have to continue to make noise when the pads come on.

“For linebackers, it's hard to get a true evaluation until the pads come on and you start getting into different situations," said Leonhard. "But early reviews are great, man. I love the way that they're playing and functioning within the defense."

Jenkins made three regular season appearances in 2025 as a gameday elevation, logging 39 special teams reps and 23 snaps on defense.

CB Kani Walker (R)

From undrafted out of the Southeastern Conference to eventual Bills' contributor, cornerback Levi Wallace pulled it off nearly 10 years ago, and now Kani Walker, who made 11 starts for Arkansas in 2025, gives it a try.

The 6-foot-2 Walker, who also played for Louisville and Oklahoma, has been a pleasant surprise throughout the first four training camp practices. He appears to be a legitimate candidate for the fourth cornerback spot based on the fact Walker's been seeing a heavy dose of second-team reps alongside second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun in team drills.

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Kani Walker (41) runs a drill during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just not a ton of experience past the first group [of cornerbacks]. That's gonna be a heated battle among many during camp, so, definitely one we have our eyes on. We like who we have. We like the talent. We like where they're at currently," said Leonhard.

Walker has appeared sticky in coverage to say the least during open practices at St. John Fisher University, seemingly making notable pass break-ups on a daily basis.

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